Dame Dash Says Cam’Ron Hasnt Had a ‘Relevant’ Hip-Hop Record Since “Oh Boy”

Dame Dash doesn’t think that his former friend Cam’ron scored a follow-up hit after his 2002 breakthrough “Oh Boy.”

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder discussed the song and claimed that Killa Cam wasn’t profitable to record labels on the August 31 interview with Say Cheese TV.

“This hasn't had a hip-hop record relevant in 23 years and he got the nerve to say shit about or have an opinion on anybody?” Dame pondered around the 5-minute mark of the episode. “But that was a beat that he stole from Kanye [West] that I amplified. Got him a fucking fragrance, a clothing line, all of it. But since then, he's just been a podcaster with big teeth.”