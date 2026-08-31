Dame Dash Says Cam’Ron Hasnt Had a ‘Relevant’ Hip-Hop Record Since “Oh Boy”

Dame Dash doesn’t think that his former friend Cam’ron scored a follow-up hit after his 2002 breakthrough “Oh Boy.”
The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder discussed the song and claimed that Killa Cam wasn’t profitable to record labels on the August 31 interview with Say Cheese TV.
“This hasn't had a hip-hop record relevant in 23 years and he got the nerve to say shit about or have an opinion on anybody?” Dame pondered around the 5-minute mark of the episode. “But that was a beat that he stole from Kanye [West] that I amplified. Got him a fucking fragrance, a clothing line, all of it. But since then, he's just been a podcaster with big teeth.”
Earlier in the interview, Dame claimed that Cam’ron “spends more than he makes” and was never able to score “another major deal” because of his financial habits.
The beef between Dame and Cam is exhaustive, with both repeatedly taking shots at each others’ teeth.