Music

Dame Dash Says Cam’Ron Hasnt Had a ‘Relevant’ Hip-Hop Record Since “Oh Boy”

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder doubted that labels were able to profit off Cam'ron.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Dame Dash speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference at Loudermilk Conference Center on September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dame Dash doesn’t think that his former friend Cam’ron scored a follow-up hit after his 2002 breakthrough “Oh Boy.”

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder discussed the song and claimed that Killa Cam wasn’t profitable to record labels on the August 31 interview with Say Cheese TV.

“This hasn't had a hip-hop record relevant in 23 years and he got the nerve to say shit about or have an opinion on anybody?” Dame pondered around the 5-minute mark of the episode. “But that was a beat that he stole from Kanye [West] that I amplified. Got him a fucking fragrance, a clothing line, all of it. But since then, he's just been a podcaster with big teeth.”

Earlier in the interview, Dame claimed that Cam’ron “spends more than he makes” and was never able to score “another major deal” because of his financial habits.

The beef between Dame and Cam is exhaustive, with both repeatedly taking shots at each others’ teeth.

Related Stories

(L-R) Jay-Z and Damon Dash.
Music

Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z 'Smashed' Biggie's Girl After Rapper's Death

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder has revisited one of hip-hop's most controversial stories while responding to Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash and Dee the General attend Stoop Talk With Dame Dash on May 17, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Dame Dash Recalls Competing With Jay-Z for Aaliyah: ‘We’re Both Throwing In Our Bid’

The music executive recalled wanting to "smash" the late singer, not expecting to fall in love.

Jaelani Turner-Williams96 days ago
Damon Dash wearing a "ROC" cap and Cam'ron in a blue and white outfit, both posing for a photo.
Music

Cam’ron Says Dame Dash Relationship May Be Beyond Repair

Mark Elibert156 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKeith 'Flacka' Jones Takes the Stand as Second Witness Against Lil Durk
2
MusicDJ Vlad Hits Back at N.O.R.E. After Being Called a 'Rat'
3
MusicThe Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
4
MusicJermaine Dupri Says Bad Bunny's Crossover Power Is All in How the Records Sound
5
MusicLauryn Hill Says She Was Not ‘Done Dirty’ by Former Partner Rohan Marley: ‘My Upset Had Layers'
6
MusicLionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Performance

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App