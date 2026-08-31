Keith 'Flacka' Jones Takes the Stand as Second Witness Against Lil Durk

Keith "Flacka" Jones has become the second cooperating witness to testify against Lil Durk in the federal murder-for-hire trial.

Jones, who pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Saviay'a Robinson, follows Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester as the government's witness to allege that the murder stemmed from a coordinated hit on rapper Quando Rondo. The operation was allegedly in retaliation in the 2020 murder of King Von. The late rapper’s cousin, Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant, is also expected to testify this week.

While Rondo was the target in the 2022 shooting, his 24-year-old cousin, Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was slain.

Jones’ testimony included points that contradicted Hester’s testimony. While Hester claimed that he had met Jones during a stint in juvenile detention, Jones testified that he had met the 34-year-old around the time of the murder.

Jones also testified that he was surprised at Hester and Asa “Boogie” Houston being among those in the sprinter van upon his arrival to San Diego en route to Los Angeles in August 2022. Due to more people being in the party, Jones believed he would receive “less money” from the alleged bounty on Rondo.