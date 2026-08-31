Music

Keith 'Flacka' Jones Takes the Stand as Second Witness Against Lil Durk

Jones, who pleaded guilty to the murder of Saviay'a Robinson, follows the testimony of former OTF member Kacey "Jam" Hester.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Morehouse & Spelman College Homecoming 2023 at Morehouse College on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Keith "Flacka" Jones has become the second cooperating witness to testify against Lil Durk in the federal murder-for-hire trial.

Jones, who pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Saviay'a Robinson, follows Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester as the government's witness to allege that the murder stemmed from a coordinated hit on rapper Quando Rondo. The operation was allegedly in retaliation in the 2020 murder of King Von. The late rapper’s cousin, Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant, is also expected to testify this week.

While Rondo was the target in the 2022 shooting, his 24-year-old cousin, Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was slain.

Jones’ testimony included points that contradicted Hester’s testimony. While Hester claimed that he had met Jones during a stint in juvenile detention, Jones testified that he had met the 34-year-old around the time of the murder.

Jones also testified that he was surprised at Hester and Asa “Boogie” Houston being among those in the sprinter van upon his arrival to San Diego en route to Los Angeles in August 2022. Due to more people being in the party, Jones believed he would receive “less money” from the alleged bounty on Rondo.

Elsewhere in the testimony, Jones claimed that when he wasn’t paid after the shooting, he confronted Durk at a concert in Chicago, where the Grammy winner allegedly told him to contact rapper OTF Boonie Moe. Jones also testified that Durk said the group, which included Hester and David “Browneyez” Lindsey should have approached the victims at a close range. Lindsey and Deandre “OTF Dede” are co-defendants in the trial.

In the last week, Durk has received support in the courtroom from his past collaborators and music peers like Kanye West, MGK, Hunxho and Dreezy. The rapper faces five federal charges, and if found guilty, can receive a life sentence.

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