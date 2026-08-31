Music

Lauryn Hill Says She Was Not ‘Done Dirty’ by Former Partner Rohan Marley: ‘My Upset Had Layers'

The eight-time Grammy winner responded to a social media influencer's criticism of Marley, with whom she shares five children.

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lauryn Hill defended her former partner Rohan Marley on Instagram after a social media influencer dubbed the businessman a “tyrant.”

Last week, influencer Mayowa posted an Instagram reel breaking down the past relationship between the eight-time Grammy winner and Marley, with whom she shares five children. The exes dated from the mid-90s until roughly 2009. In Mayowa’s reel, she referenced Marley marrying his second wife, Barbara Fialho. Marley, who’s the son of late reggae icon Bob Marley, was previously married to Geraldine Khawly and divorced Fialho in 2020 after one year of marriage.

“I’ve always felt like Lauryn Hill’s music felt so incredibly sad,” Mayowa said, adding that it seemed like the vocalist was “trying to make up for something.”

“Her music sometimes seemed self-flagellating, like she was trying to hurt herself to be deserving of love,” she continued, adding that Marley “destroyed” Hill.

Hill responded to the criticism directly by hopping into the post’s comments and reflecting on her years-long relationship with Marley.

“I might agree with some of the self-deprecation part, there are reasons for that, but while Rohan and I were in relationship I was NOT being done dirty,” the Fugees member wrote.

Hill added that her “upset had layers,” including Marley being unable to “confront his trauma” for the sake of their family.

“We don’t meet people as blank slates, they have pasts and past hurts. Both of us were working through traumatic experiences and we met each other trying to help uplift one another,” she continued.

Hill concluded, “People may not be perfect in their walk but they can still battle with their own struggles and then make art about their battles and their victories that help liberate others too. I personally look to afford people grace when and wherever I can.”

In May, Hill posted a 52nd birthday dedication to Marley on Instagram and wrote that while they’ve “been through a lot,” he’s “never cheated” on her.

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