It doesn't appear that Nike will be pacing its relaunch of the Kobe Bryant signature line, as more pairs from future lineups continue to be revealed. This time, Sneaker Files is reporting the debut of an all-new colorway of the Nike Kobe 4.

Dubbed "Bicoastal," this pair will feature a soft green hue known as bicoastal, along with hits of black and metallic silver. Per the report, blocking for the shoe has yet to be confirmed, but the supplied mock-up is an indication of what the protro may look like when it arrives.

Previously, it was reported that the Kobe 4 will release in black and gold this December, while the "Philly" colorway will receive the protro treatment for the first time during Summer 2024. Stand by for updates on each of these pairs, including first looks and confirmed release dates, in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/06): Thanks to @xcsnkr on Instagram, we now have a possible first look at the forthcoming "Bicoastal" Kobe 4 Protro. Unlike the initial mock-up, this leaked image reveals that the new colorway will don a grey-based color scheme with iridescent snakeskin details on the toe cap, Swoosh, and collar. As of now, this pair is expected to hit retailers in Summer 2024 for $180.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Bicoastal"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: Bicoastal/Black/Metallic Silver

Style #: FQ3545-300

Price: $180