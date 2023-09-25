With the official launch of the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” just over a week away, rumors are already circulating about another classic pair that could be receiving an updated treatment.

According to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” will be reimagined in 2024. The latter source adds that “reimagined” in this case might not necessarily mean made to look vintage. However, Jordan Brand’s previous releases through this lens, including the “Lost and Found” Air Jordan 1 and the aforementioned “White Cement” Jordan 3, have featured a faux-aged look.

Images of the rumored Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” aren’t currently available. The pair pictured above is an original from 1989 which could potentially serve as inspiration for the 2024 pair.

As of now, the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” is expected to release in March 2024, but it’s possible the timing could change. Check back here for the latest updates.

UPDATE (06/21): Initially rumored to drop in March 2024, @zSneakerheadz has now revealed on Instagram that the “Bred Reimagined” Air Jordan 4 is now scheduled to drop on Feb. 17, 2024 and will retail for $215.

UPDATE (09/25): Thanks to @Knowing_kicks on Instagram, we now have a full look at the upcoming "Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4. As previously reported, this pair features a leather upper instead of the traditional nubuck construction, which appears to be the only change from the original version. The sneaker is currently slated to release on Feb. 17, 2024 for $215.