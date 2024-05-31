Anthony Edwards Is Already Responding to Doubters in New Adidas Ad

Anthony Edwards' 2023-24 season came to a close yesterday when the Dallas Mavericks eliminated his Minnesota Timberwolves squad in five games during the Western Conference Finals. Despite falling short of an NBA championship, Edwards believes this is only the beginning for him and the Timberwolves, as mentioned in the latest Adidas AE 1 ad.

Adidas Basketball shared the latest video spot of their ongoing campaign that shows Edwards responding to his critics. The ad starts with a machine printing out critiques of Edwards, which are being read to him while he's taking jump shots. In typical Edwards fashion, he addressed the criticisms, saying that this is only the beginning.

Adidas introduced this series of AE 1 ads in October 2023 where Edwards is going through a bag full of the competition’s signature models including LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation and LaMelo Ball's Puma MB. 02. Last month, Adidas used this series to unveil the low-top version of the AE 1 prior to the tipoff of the NBA Playoffs, but a formal release of the sneaker has yet to materialize.

Check out the latest Adidas AE 1 video spot in the Instagram post below.