Action Bronson Addresses Sneaker Release Issues

Action Bronson's New Balance 1906R collab finally released late last month. The sneaker sold out instantly, which wasn’t surprising given the amount of buzz surrounding the project even months before the drop. Customers encountered issues during the checkout process, and as expected, many sneaker fans that walked away empty-handed were upset.

In the wake of the launch, Action Bronson himself went on X to speak about the issues surrounding the release of his New Balance 1906R collab, while also confirming that there are protocols in place to help make the next release go smoother.

In a tweet, Action Bronson says "The drops aren't perfect but I am doing my best to make everything better. Theres only so many shoes for a lot of people who want them. I can assure you I have made the proper adjustments to ensure the next drop *Meduza Azul* will be smoother. Cant make everyone happy but at least it will be fair. Much love always - Bach."

Ahead of the release of the "Scorpius" colorway last week, Action Bronson confirmed on Instagram that select fans were granted access to purchase the aforementioned shoe via email. Instead of the standard launch protocols, shoppers were selected "based upon data collected with advanced technology" due to the limited nature of the style.

As mentioned in the tweet, sneaker fans who missed out on copping the "Rosewater" and "Scorpius" colorways will still have an opportunity to buy the upcoming "Meduza Azul" makeup soon, which is pictured below.