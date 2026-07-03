Futura

Emerging from New York City's vibrant graffiti scene of the 1970s and 1980s, Futura—also known as Futura 2000—redefined street art with his abstract, futuristic motifs that moved beyond traditional lettering. His work captures the raw energy of urban expression, making his art a cornerstone in the evolution of graffiti culture. Sneaker collectors seek out Futura’s collaborations with brands like Nike for the way his designs transform footwear into dynamic art pieces. These limited-edition releases serve as a bridge between underground graffiti origins and contemporary sneaker culture, turning each pair into a celebrated fusion of street authenticity and collectible art.

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Futura Nike Air Force 1 70th Birthday
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Nike Made This Air Force 1 for Futura's 70th Birthday

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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Elkins' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano786 days ago
A pair of Nike SB Dunk Low "Street Hawker" sneakers with a multicolor and multi-pattern design
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Futura x Nike SB Dunk to the 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11 Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng793 days ago
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Sneakers

How to Buy Futura's New Nike SB Dunk Collab

Scheduled to drop this month.

Victor Deng796 days ago
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Sneakers

Futura x Nike SB Dunk Sample Emerges

Can you spot the differences?

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Futura's Next Crocs Collab Drops Next Week

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