Cam'ron Blasts Adidas Over Anthony Edwards Ad

Cam'ron continued the back-and-forth in his freestyle today, saying, "The f*ck wrong with Ant-Man? Gave him his props. Homie got love for me. New commercial, y'all ain't got love for me? He shot a jump shot and said, 'Fuck buddy.'"

The lyrics in Cam'ron's freestyle make reference to Adidas terminating its partnership with Ye, who formerly went by Kanye West, in October 2022. After months of Ye criticizing Adidas and expressing antisemitic views in interviews and on social media, the sportswear brand ended its lonstanding relationship with him.

While the comparison between Edwards and Ye is a bit extreme, Cam'ron suggests that the Minnesota Timberwolves guard's outspoken nature is similar to that of Ye, which could get him into hot water.

"Adidas I'm blaming you, this is your fault ... Y’all think you got the b-ball version of Kanye," Cam'ron said. "Come on stop it dude, y’all just stopping through. He do something you don’t like, you’ll drop him too."

Cam’s bars directed at Edwards come off as more friendly jabbing rather than legitimate detractions. Much of his ire in the freestyle is reserved for Adidas—he spends time running down a list of NBA players signed to Adidas whose careers were derailed, suggesting their footwear was the cause.

Watch Cam'ron's full freestyle in the video below.