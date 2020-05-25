There are certain movies that everyone, even novice filmgoers, will recognize: Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining; David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia; David Fincher’s Fight Club; Mike Nichols’ The Graduate. Each is lauded by critics, admired by filmmakers, and adored by audiences. And yet none of them made this list.

That’s because the criteria for our list of the 100 Must Watch Movies to See Before You Die is extremely strict and weighted in historical context. Some films will live on forever, but did they change the course of cinema upon their initial release? Did they inspire or fundamentally alter entire movie genres? For the works included on this list, the answer to both questions is, and must be, “Yes.”

Every self-respecting movie fan owes it to themselves to see each of these at least once before they visit that multiplex concession stand in the sky. And since we’re living through a pandemic, that might not be too long from now. We know you’ve got time on your hands - better get started!