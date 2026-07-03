Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, is an annual ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 1929 that honors outstanding achievements in film, including acting, directing, and technical crafts. Its golden statuette remains one of the most iconic symbols of cinematic excellence worldwide, representing the pinnacle of industry recognition. The Oscars have long been a stage for landmark moments in film history, such as Sidney Poitier becoming the first Black actor to win Best Actor in 1964 or Kathryn Bigelow’s historic Best Director win in 2010. Beyond the trophies, viewers tune in to see how the ceremony reflects evolving cultural conversations through acceptance speeches and onstage tributes, making it a focal point for discussions about cinema’s role in society.

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Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.

Christopher Turner8 days ago
A golden Oscar statuette stands against a backdrop with the word "Oscars" repeated, highlighting the prestigious award.
Pop Culture

Oscars Set New Rules: No AI in Major Acting, Writing Categories

The Academy says acting and writing categories must center on human creativity.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
Donald Glover in a Dodgers jacket and cap smiles next to a person in a large Yoshi costume at a baseball stadium.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Jokes He'd Be 'Surprised' If 'Super Mario Galaxy' Yoshi Role Doesn't Earn Oscar Nod

"I don't want to say Daniel Day-Lewisesque, but it's kind of in that range," Glover joked.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Wanda Sykes is seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on February 24, 2026 in New York City. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Wanda Sykes Says She 'Caught a Lot of Flack' for Saying Will Smith Slap Made Her ‘Physically Ill’

The comedian said she was sickened at the sight of Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams109 days ago
Judge Joe Brown Slams Michael B. Jordan's Oscar Win
Pop Culture

Judge Joe Brown Questions Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win: ‘What Difference Does That Make?’

The ex-TV judge criticizes the Oscars and questions the ‘Sinners’ actor’s win, calling Hollywood awards ‘politics’ and a distraction from real-life issues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
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Julia Fox in a black dress with short hair, Beyoncé with long blonde hair in a sparkling gown.
Pop Culture

Julia Fox on Meeting Beyoncé at Oscars Party: 'I Cried Into the Nape of Her Neck'

The moment marked "the coolest thing that ever happened to me," per Fox.

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Kim Kardashian with smoky eye makeup and tousled hair, wearing a shimmering gold outfit, looking back over her shoulder.
Style

Kim Kardashian Shares Post Saying She Wore $80 Heels at Oscars After Party

The multihyphenate seemingly confirmed the claim by reposting the clip.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Teyana Taylor Named Essence Fest 2026 Chief Curator
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Named Chief Curator of Essence Fest 2026

The multi-hyphenate will help shape the festival’s creative direction as organizers roll out the 2026 lineup in New Orleans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
Jeremy O. Harris blowing a kiss, wearing a suit; Sam Altman with short hair, speaking, in a blue shirt.
Pop Culture

Jeremy O. Harris Reportedly Compared OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Nazi at Star-Studded Oscars Party

Harris reportedly likened Altman to Joseph Goebbels at a boozy Oscars party.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Diane Warren attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Diane Warren Reacts to 17th Oscars Loss: ‘On to the Next Song’

The prolific songwriter has penned hits for Aerosmith, Cher, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, and more.

Alex Gonzalez122 days ago
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Rei Ami in an elegant black and gold gown poses on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Pop Culture

'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Says She Surprised Her Parents By Paying Off Their Mortgage: 'A Dream'

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Rei Ami called the moment "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
Teyana Taylor poses elegantly in a black and silver dress with a diamond necklace at an event.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Responds to Criticism of Her Oscars Reactions: ‘The World Holds So Much Misery’

The 'One Battle After Another' star responds after social media users called her cheers and celebrations over the top.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
Ryan Coogler
Style

Ryan Coogler Wears Rare Cartier Tank à Guichets Among Standout Watches at the Oscars

Our favorite celebrities wore show-stopping timepieces at the 2026 Academy Awards.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
'Weird Al' Yankovic Predicted All 4 Acting Oscar Winners Before the Show Started
Pop Culture

Weird Al Yankovic Nails All 4 Acting Oscars In Viral Bluesky Post

Hours before the 98th Academy Awards began, the parody icon casually named Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan—then watched it all come true.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Yuhan, ZHUN, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, NHD
Pop Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Songwriters Finish Oscars Acceptance Speech Backstage After Being Cut Off

The writers of “Golden” were unceremoniously cut off during the Oscars live broadcast.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
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Conan O'Brien, in a tuxedo, smiling on the left. MrBeast, smiling at an event, on the right.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien's 'One Battle After Another' Sketch Jokingly Dubs MrBeast 'Host for Life'

The returning Oscars host ended Sunday's ceremony by taking a page from PTA's Best Picture winner.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Misty Copeland's Oscar Performance Featured a Nod to One of Her Iconic Roles
Pop Culture

Misty Copeland’s Surprise Oscars Return Channeled Her Iconic Firebird Role

How the retired ballet legend turned a hip-replacement comeback and Firebird imagery into a standout ‘Sinners’ Oscars performance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Timothee Chalamet wears sunglasses and a black suit, Josh Safdie wears a gray suit with a polka dot tie, against an orange backdrop.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026: Timothée Chalamet and Josh Safdie's 'Marty Supreme' Wins Zero of Its Nine Nominations

This outcome is in line with the bittersweet victories at the core of Marty's story.

Trace William Cowen124 days ago

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