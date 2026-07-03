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The 95th Academy Awards delivered plenty of surprises. Here's a quick recap of the night's best moments and key takeaways from last night's show.Karla Rodriguez
This year’s ceremony includes returning host Jimmy Kimmel, who joined winners and nominees at the Dolby Theatre to honor achievements in cinema.Trace William Cowen
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are among the Oscars presenters who took the stage at the Academy Award rehearsals on March 11 at the Dolby Theater.Karla Rodriguez
It's been a long and headlineable road to this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Here's what to expect during the broadcast, including who may win.Trace William Cowen