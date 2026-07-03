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(L-R) Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.
Pop Culture

Adam McKay Says He's 'Open to the Idea' of Reconnecting With Will Ferrell After Fallout

The 'Anchorman' director said that he and Ferrell 'always got along great in the past.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Kam Patterson.
Pop Culture

Fanatics Sportsbook Launches 'Sketchy Bets,' Animated Series Narrated by Kam Patterson

The five-episode social-first series turns real customer wagers into hand-drawn, comedic shorts, with the 'SNL' star serving as narrator.

Joe Price21 days ago
Leslie Jones Says 'SNL' Writers Typecast Her as the 'Angry Black Girl'
Pop Culture

Leslie Jones Says It Was 'Frustrating' Being Cast as Racial Stereotypes on 'SNL'

From Emmy nods to frustration, the comic opened up about the roles she felt boxed into, why she stayed quiet at first and what finally made her push back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
'SNL' Star Marcello Hernandez Tapped to Host the ESPYs
Sports

'SNL' Breakout Star Marcello Hernandez to Host 2026 ESPY Awards

From Cleveland open mics to Lincoln Center, the rising SNL standout brings his sports roots and sharp humor to a milestone ESPY Awards in New York.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Keke Palmer poses in a white dress at an event with a colorful backdrop featuring the words "Love Boosters."
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Mentions '2 Girls 1 Cup' During Actress Roundtable, Chaos Ensues: 'Y'all Remember That?'

Palmer had the other comedy actresses featured on the roundtable laughing at the mention of the infamous shock video.

Joe Price49 days ago
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Jack Harlow
Pop Culture

Jack Harlow Says His Aunt Thought He Played Himself in ‘SNL’ Parody

He said his aunt was "proud" that he went on 'SNL' and "addressed everything."

tara mahadevan95 days ago
Leslie Jones Says Being a Tradwife is 'Legalized Slavery'
Pop Culture

Leslie Jones Rejects ‘Tradwife’ Life, Says ‘Marriage Is Legalized Slavery’

Inside Leslie Jones’ comments on the 'tradwife' trend, her take on marriage, and the Ziwe interview moment getting attention online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Princess Diana Returns from the Grave in 'SNL UK' Last Supper Sketch
Pop Culture

‘SNL U.K.’ Draws Mixed Reactions Over Princess Diana ‘Last Supper’ Sketch

Critics are split as ‘SNL U.K.’ leans into darker humor with a Princess Diana parody and a chaotic Attenborough cloning sketch.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Ben Marshall and Harry Styles kissing on stage with a band in the background, during an episode of "Saturday Night Live"
Music

Harry Styles Kisses ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member as He Jokes About Queerbaiting Claims

The host locked lips with Ben Marshall during his monologue while promoting his new album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Alex Ocho124 days ago
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Harry Styles.
Music

Harry Styles Has Reportedly Been Walking Over 5 Miles to 'SNL' Rehearsals

The pop star is set to be host and musical guest of the famous sketch show this weekend, in support of his new album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Trey Alston125 days ago
Johnny Knoxville wearing glasses and a leather jacket, smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Explains Why He Turned Down ‘SNL’ Offer in Favor of Pursuing ‘Jackass' 

The stunt comic recalls choosing loyalty to his crew over a weekly segment offered by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
(L) Cardi B in a sequined jersey performs on stage. (R) Nicki Minaj in a maroon bodysuit sings into a microphone.
Music

Cardi B Responds to Report Alleging She Broke ‘SNL’ Equipment Over Nicki Minaj Joke, Went ‘Berserk’

A source alleged Cardi had a meltdown at a 'Saturday Night Live' rehearsal over a Minaj joke on the 'Weekend Update' segment.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Michael Che Slams 'SNL' Fan for Epstein Island Skit Pitch: 'That'd Be Funny To You?'
Pop Culture

Michael Che Slams ‘SNL’ Fan Over Epstein Island Sketch Pitch: 'That’d Be Funny to You?'

'I guess I just don't understand comedy audiences anymore,' he said about the pitch.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Timothée Chalamet with short dark hair and a mustache, wearing a black suit jacket, stands in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Says He ‘Spent Six Figures Out of My Pocket’ to Perform Bob Dylan Songs on ‘SNL'

The 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Marty Supreme' star said he personally funded his own performance last January.

Alex Ocho166 days ago
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Comedian Marcello Hernández during Goodnights & Credits on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
Pop Culture

Marcello Hernández Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

The 'Saturday Night Live' star addressed speculation on Dax Shepard’s 'Armchair Expert' and confirmed he’s currently in a relationship.

Cheryl Thompson171 days ago
Teyana Taylor Channels Angela Bassett in New 'SNL' Promo
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Channels Angela Bassett in Fiery New ‘SNL’ Promo

The new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo has Teyana Taylor reimagining Angela Bassett’s iconic car-burning moment in 'Waiting to Exhale' as she builds on her awards-season momentum.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
ASAP Rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Makes ‘SNL’ Debut To Celebrate ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Release

Rocky’s eventful week saw him make his musical debut on the legendary sketch show 48 hours after his album drop.

Trey Alston180 days ago

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