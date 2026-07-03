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Moncler Unites Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for 'Warmer Together' Campaign
The luxury brand’s latest campaign highlights friendship and connection through a cinematic lens.
Winona Ryder Reveals Long-Ago Crush on Al Pacino: 'I Was Absolutely In Love'
“I still play poker with him sometimes."
Al Pacino on How 'Scarface' Legacy Is Indebted to Hip-Hop’s Embrace: 'It Kept Going and Going'
Duing a conversation with Marc Maron, Al Pacino also said that he's "never" done cocaine in his life.
Al Pacino Recalls Traumatic Childhood Penis Injury: 'To This Day I’m Haunted by the Thought of It'
He added that his penis "remained attached, along with the trauma."
Al Pacino Says Being 'Broke' Led Him to Star in 'Jack and Jill' With Adam Sandler: ‘I Had $50 Million and Then I Had Nothing'
Pacino lost $50 million dollars as a result of a corrupt accountant.
Al Pacino Talks Getting Texts From 16-Month-Old Son 'From Time to Time' and Forming Bond: 'Everything He Does Is Real'
The 'Scarface' actor became a fourth-time father last June.
Al Pacino Says He Was Almost Fired From 'The Godfather' Due to His Performance While Filming
The actor went on to earn an Oscar nomination for his role as Michael Corleone.
Al Pacino Says He Got Sober Due to 'Blackouts' Impacting His Memory
The 84-year-old turned to alcohol and drugs after finding meteoric fame with 'The Godfather.'
Al Pacino Clarifies He's 'Just Friends' With Noor Alfallah After Her Encounter With Bill Maher
The 84-year-old "Scarface" actor welcomed a son with the 30-year-old producer last June.
Noor Alfallah Calls Al Pacino an 'Amazing' Father, Says She's Still Uncertain About Marriage
She and Pacino welcomed baby Roman in June 2023.
Someone Bought the 'Stilt House' From Michael Mann's 'Heat' for Just Over $1 Million
Last year, the Malibu residence of Robert De Niro's character in the 1995 crime thriller was listed at $21 million.
Al Pacino’s Awkward Announcement of Best Picture Oscar Winner Had Internet in Shambles, Actor Says It Was Producers' Choice (UPDATE)
The 83-year-old appeared to have a moment of confusion when announcing the winners, including forgetting to announce the other nominees.
Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Says Couple Won’t Tie the Knot: ‘I’m Not the Marrying Type’
Don't look for an engagement ring on Alfallah's finger anytime soon.
Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30K in Monthly Child Support
The actor's girlfriend filed for custody in September, even though she and Pacino are reportedly still together.
Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Files for Custody of Their Infant Child, Couple Reportedly Still Together
Alfallah officially submitted custody docs for full physical custody of her son with the Hollywood actor.
Al Pacino Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ by News He Was Becoming a Father Again at 83, Demanded DNA Test
Al Pacino was initially skeptical of 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah's pregnancy because he didn't believe he could get anyone pregnant at his age.
Robert De Niro Praises News of Al Pacino Expecting a Baby: 'What a Guy'
Al Pacino, 83, has three adult kids. Robert De Niro, 79, also welcomed his seventh child in early April.
Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby With 29-Year-Old Partner Noor Alfallah (UPDATE)
This is the legend of stage and screen's fourth child overall, and first with Noor Alfallah.