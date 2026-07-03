Al Pacino

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Two older men embracing in a friendly manner, both wearing dark clothing, with one in a puffy jacket. Black and white photo.
Style

Moncler Unites Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for 'Warmer Together' Campaign

The luxury brand’s latest campaign highlights friendship and connection through a cinematic lens.

Complex Staff275 days ago
Winona Ryder and Al Pacino
Pop Culture

Winona Ryder Reveals Long-Ago Crush on Al Pacino: 'I Was Absolutely In Love'

“I still play poker with him sometimes."

Trey Alston355 days ago
pacino
Pop Culture

Al Pacino on How 'Scarface' Legacy Is Indebted to Hip-Hop’s Embrace: 'It Kept Going and Going'

Duing a conversation with Marc Maron, Al Pacino also said that he's "never" done cocaine in his life.

Trace William Cowen634 days ago
Al Pacino attends a conversation with Al Pacino at The 92nd Street Y, New York on April 19, 2023
Pop Culture

Al Pacino Recalls Traumatic Childhood Penis Injury: 'To This Day I’m Haunted by the Thought of It'

He added that his penis "remained attached, along with the trauma."

Joe Price637 days ago
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Al Pacino
Pop Culture

Al Pacino Says He Was Almost Fired From 'The Godfather' Due to His Performance While Filming

The actor went on to earn an Oscar nomination for his role as Michael Corleone.

tara mahadevan640 days ago
Al Pacino
Pop Culture

Al Pacino Says He Got Sober Due to 'Blackouts' Impacting His Memory

The 84-year-old turned to alcohol and drugs after finding meteoric fame with 'The Godfather.'

tara mahadevan646 days ago
Split image. Left: Al Pacino. Center: Noor Alfallah. Right: Bill Maher.
Pop Culture

Al Pacino Clarifies He's 'Just Friends' With Noor Alfallah After Her Encounter With Bill Maher

The 84-year-old "Scarface" actor welcomed a son with the 30-year-old producer last June.

Alex Ocho647 days ago
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah
Pop Culture

Noor Alfallah Calls Al Pacino an 'Amazing' Father, Says She's Still Uncertain About Marriage

She and Pacino welcomed baby Roman in June 2023.

tara mahadevan696 days ago
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Three men are standing together: Robert De Niro, Michael Mann, and Al Pacino. Robert wears a casual shirt, Michael wears a suit, and Al wears a suit with a tie
Pop Culture

Someone Bought the 'Stilt House' From Michael Mann's 'Heat' for Just Over $1 Million

Last year, the Malibu residence of Robert De Niro's character in the 1995 crime thriller was listed at $21 million.

Brad Callas752 days ago
Man in a navy suit holding an envelope on stage with a microphone, expressing an animated gesture
Pop Culture

Al Pacino’s Awkward Announcement of Best Picture Oscar Winner Had Internet in Shambles, Actor Says It Was Producers' Choice (UPDATE)

The 83-year-old appeared to have a moment of confusion when announcing the winners, including forgetting to announce the other nominees.

tara mahadevan858 days ago
Pop Culture

Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Says Couple Won’t Tie the Knot: ‘I’m Not the Marrying Type’

Don't look for an engagement ring on Alfallah's finger anytime soon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams961 days ago
Pop Culture

Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30K in Monthly Child Support

The actor's girlfriend filed for custody in September, even though she and Pacino are reportedly still together.

tara mahadevan987 days ago
Pop Culture

Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Files for Custody of Their Infant Child, Couple Reportedly Still Together

Alfallah officially submitted custody docs for full physical custody of her son with the Hollywood actor.

Alex Ocho1044 days ago
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Pop Culture

Al Pacino Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ by News He Was Becoming a Father Again at 83, Demanded DNA Test

Al Pacino was initially skeptical of 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah's pregnancy because he didn't believe he could get anyone pregnant at his age.

Joe Price1142 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Praises News of Al Pacino Expecting a Baby: 'What a Guy'

Al Pacino, 83, has three adult kids. Robert De Niro, 79, also welcomed his seventh child in early April.

tara mahadevan1142 days ago
al pacino at panel event
Pop Culture

Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby With 29-Year-Old Partner Noor Alfallah (UPDATE)

This is the legend of stage and screen's fourth child overall, and first with Noor Alfallah.

Trace William Cowen1143 days ago

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