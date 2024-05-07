Gisele Bündchen Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ by Jokes About Her Family, Marriage at Tom Brady Roast

Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL player Tom Brady, was reportedly offended by jokes told about her and her family during Brady's recent Netflix roast.

Following the live taping of the roast, a source told People that Bündchenw as "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family."

The source added, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

Speakers throughout the night included comedians Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross, former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and Kim Kardashian, who was booed by some of those in attendance.