Hilary Duff Delivers Fourth Child, Calls Birthing Process 'Pure Moments of Magic'

Hilary Duff's family has gotten larger thanks to a pint-sized "Bair."

Last Friday (May 3), Duff and her husband of five years, Matthew Koma, welcomed their new daughter, Townes Meadow Bair, in a home water birth. With Koma, Bair marks her third daughter, while Duff shares a 12-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, National Hockey League player Mike Comrie.

On Tuesday (May 7), Duff shared black-and-white pictures of Bair's birth. "Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Duff wrote in the caption.

She continued, "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."