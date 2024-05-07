Ariana Grande Says 'Most Emotional Day of My Life' Was First Day Filming 'Wicked'

Going from Ariana Grande to Glinda the Good Witch was an emotional journey for the Eternal Sunshine artist.

Ahead of her performance with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala, Grande briefly chatted with Variety on the carpet, where she shared that her "first day on set was the most emotional day of my life."

"All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia and Jon and crying," Grande said. "And him [Chu] just saying, 'Welcome to 'Wicked.'

Grande also gushed that the chemistry between her and Erivo works because "she's really truly my sister," as the two even got "For Good" tattoos, named after the Wicked song of the same name.