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Quentin Tarantino Admits He 'Can't Stand Owen Wilson' But Loves 'Midnight in Paris'
Appearing to have a love-hate relationship with the actor, Tarantino said he eventually warmed up to Wilson, calling him "not so bad."
Scarlett Johansson Doubles Down on Her Support of Woody Allen: 'It's Important to Have Integrity'
Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, previously accused him of molesting her.
Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Revealed, Family Shares How Fans Can Pay Tribute to Her
Days after the death of beloved actress Diane Keaton, her family has now announced how she passed away.
Woody Allen Denies That He Intends to Retire After 50th Film (UPDATE)
The 86-year-old reportedly told the Spanish newspaper 'La Vanguardia' he will retire after his 50th film, a story he has since issued a statement refuting.
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Respond to HBO Doc About Dylan Farrow Abuse Allegations
The four-part HBO docuseries premiered its first episode on Sunday night, prompting a statement from Allen and Previn, who was Mia Farrow's adopted daughter.
Watch the Teaser Trailer for HBO Docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Woody Allen's Abuse Allegations
HBO is releasing its new docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Feb. 21, which will examine Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against her father, Woody Allen.
Spike Lee Apologizes After Defending Disgraced Director Woody Allen (UPDATE)
"Woody is a friend of mine... and I know he’s going through it right now," Lee said of the filmmaker. He has since apologized.
Larry David Says It's 'Hard to Think' Woody Allen ‘Did Anything Wrong’ After Reading His Memoir
David starred in Allen's 2009 film, 'Whatever Works.'
Woody Allen and Amazon Settle $68 Million Lawsuit
Allen sued Amazon earlier this year, after the company pulled out of a multi-project production deal.
Scarlett Johansson Says She Believes Woody Allen, Would Work With Him Again (UPDATE)
Allen has directed Johansson in several films, including 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Match Point.'
Woody Allen Suing Amazon For Dropping Film Deal Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Woody Allen filed a suit in federal court against Amazon Studios, seeking $68 million in damages.
Woody Allen’s Wife Soon-Yi Previn Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations
Soon-Yi Previn breaks her silence regarding the sexual assault claims made against her husband Woody Allen in new profile.
Cate Blanchett Reveals Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her
Harvey Weinstein was a producer on a number of Cate Blanchett films.
Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen Over Molestation Accusations: 'I Have My Doubts'
Woody Allen's longstanding sexual molestation accusations have only gotten worse in the #MeToo era, with actors distancing themselves. Not Javier Bardem.
Michael Caine Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again
Michael Caine has joined the list of actors who will never work with Woody Allen again.
Justin Timberlake Clams up on Woody Allen Controversy: "I Chose To Not Get Into It"
Justin Timberlake never thought about being in a Woody Allen film, until it happened.
Amazon Is Looking to Kill Their 5-Film Deal with Woody Allen
In the wake of reignited controversy over Woody Allen's alleged abuse, Amazon is considering a 'hefty payout' to get out of their film deal with the director.