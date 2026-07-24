Woody Allen

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Quentin Tarantino and Owen Wilson.
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Admits He 'Can't Stand Owen Wilson' But Loves 'Midnight in Paris'

Appearing to have a love-hate relationship with the actor, Tarantino said he eventually warmed up to Wilson, calling him "not so bad."

Trace William Cowen233 days ago
Scarlett Johansson in a red dress with Woody Allen in glasses at an event, smiling for the camera.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Doubles Down on Her Support of Woody Allen: 'It's Important to Have Integrity'

Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, previously accused him of molesting her.

tara mahadevan236 days ago
Diane Keaton, wearing a black and white checkered outfit with a wide belt, smiles at an event.
Life

Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Revealed, Family Shares How Fans Can Pay Tribute to Her

Days after the death of beloved actress Diane Keaton, her family has now announced how she passed away.

Helen Storms283 days ago
Woody Allen photographed in NYC
Pop Culture

Woody Allen Denies That He Intends to Retire After 50th Film (UPDATE)

The 86-year-old reportedly told the Spanish newspaper 'La Vanguardia' he will retire after his 50th film, a story he has since issued a statement refuting.

tara mahadevan1406 days ago
woody
Pop Culture

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Respond to HBO Doc About Dylan Farrow Abuse Allegations

The four-part HBO docuseries premiered its first episode on Sunday night, prompting a statement from Allen and Previn, who was Mia Farrow's adopted daughter.

Trace William Cowen1980 days ago
Advertisement
woody allen hbo
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser Trailer for HBO Docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Woody Allen's Abuse Allegations

HBO is releasing its new docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Feb. 21, which will examine Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against her father, Woody Allen.

tara mahadevan1996 days ago
spike lee woody allen
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Apologizes After Defending Disgraced Director Woody Allen (UPDATE)

"Woody is a friend of mine... and I know he’s going through it right now," Lee said of the filmmaker. He has since apologized.

Abel Shifferaw2234 days ago
Director Woody Allen and Actor Larry David
Pop Culture

Larry David Says It's 'Hard to Think' Woody Allen ‘Did Anything Wrong’ After Reading His Memoir

David starred in Allen's 2009 film, 'Whatever Works.'

Xavier Hamilton2303 days ago
Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Woody Allen and Amazon Settle $68 Million Lawsuit

Allen sued Amazon earlier this year, after the company pulled out of a multi-project production deal.

Joshua Espinoza2450 days ago
sj
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says She Believes Woody Allen, Would Work With Him Again (UPDATE)

Allen has directed Johansson in several films, including 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Match Point.'

Trace William Cowen2517 days ago
Advertisement
Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Woody Allen Suing Amazon For Dropping Film Deal Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Woody Allen filed a suit in federal court against Amazon Studios, seeking $68 million in damages.

Hannah Lifshutz2723 days ago
woody allen
Pop Culture

Woody Allen’s Wife Soon-Yi Previn Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations

Soon-Yi Previn breaks her silence regarding the sexual assault claims made against her husband Woody Allen in new profile.

Jose Martinez2869 days ago
Cate Blanchett
Pop Culture

Cate Blanchett Reveals Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her

Harvey Weinstein was a producer on a number of Cate Blanchett films.

juliarp3006 days ago
Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen Over Molestation Accusations: 'I Have My Doubts'

Woody Allen's longstanding sexual molestation accusations have only gotten worse in the #MeToo era, with actors distancing themselves. Not Javier Bardem.

Marco Margaritoff3019 days ago
michael caine
Pop Culture

Michael Caine Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again

Michael Caine has joined the list of actors who will never work with Woody Allen again.

Katherine Barner3058 days ago
Advertisement
This is a picture of Justin Timberlake.
Music

Justin Timberlake Clams up on Woody Allen Controversy: "I Chose To Not Get Into It"

Justin Timberlake never thought about being in a Woody Allen film, until it happened.

Victoria L. Johnson3095 days ago
woody allen
Pop Culture

Amazon Is Looking to Kill Their 5-Film Deal with Woody Allen

In the wake of reignited controversy over Woody Allen's alleged abuse, Amazon is considering a 'hefty payout' to get out of their film deal with the director.

NoraGrayceOrosz3097 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App