Eddie Murphy

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Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy smiling at an event, both in black suits.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute to Eddie Murphy, Pitches Him on ‘Chappelle Show’ Reboot

Dave Chappelle honored Eddie Murphy at the AFI Life Achievement Awards ceremony.

Mark Elibert90 days ago
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence on the left; Eric Murphy and Jasmine Lawrence on the right at a red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Confirms His Son and Jasmin Lawrence Welcomed a Baby Girl

The comedian's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter have welcomed their first child together, Murphy revealed at his AFI tribute.

Alex Ocho90 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence attend Netflix's "Being Eddie" premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence at the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere held at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence Says His ‘Heart Is Overflowing’ After Learning He’s Going to Be a Grandfather

Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, is welcoming her first child with Eric Murphy, the son of Eddie Murphy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
Eddie Murphy
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Reveals Reason He Left 2007 Oscars After Losing for 'Dreamgirls'

He was nominated for his role in 'Dreamgirls' but lost to Alan Arkin for his role in 'Little Miss Sunshine.'

Trey Alston195 days ago
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Kevin Hart, wearing sunglasses and a jacket, poses with Speedy Morman in a casual setting with a "360 with Speedy" logo.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Comedians: 'They're All GOATs for Different Reasons'

"They all did something amazing," Hart tells Speedy Morman of his Mount Rushmore picks.

Trace William Cowen235 days ago
Eddie Murphy Points Out One Major Difference Between Himself and Nick Cannon
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Points Out One Major Difference Between Himself and Nick Cannon

Like Nick Cannon, Eddie Murphy has a lot of children. But there's one major difference between the two of them.

Bernadette Giacomazzo243 days ago
Eddie Murphy with puppet of himself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Puppeteers Bill Cosby and Richard Pryor: 'Did You Put That Pill in the Chocolate?'

The comedian broke out puppets in his Netflix documentary 'Being Eddie.'

Kris Seavers246 days ago
Eddie Murphy Claims Yul Brynner Propositioned Him for a Threesome with His Wife
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Claims Yul Brynner Tried to Pull Him Into a Threesome With His Wife

'Now I wish I would have went,' Murphy said when recounting the story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Expecting First Child with Husband Michael Xavier
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Expecting First Child With Husband Michael Xavier

This will mark the third grandchild for the legendary comedian and actor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago
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Eddie Murphy and Tim Curry on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Discusses ‘SNL’ Joke That Resulted in His 35-Year Absence From the Show

A single 'SNL' joke kept Eddie Murphy off the show for years — and now he’s opening up about why it struck such a nerve.

Richard Chachowski247 days ago
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 12 included Eddie Murphy ("Being Eddie") and Morgan Fairchild.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Talks 'Coming to America' and Lawsuits From People Claiming They Inspired Prince Akeem

There were, in fact, multiple lawsuits filed against Paramount over the film.

Kris Seavers247 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Eddie Murphy attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Pauly Shore attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Says He Stopped Taking Percocet After Pauly Shore Said He Looked Like ‘Some Other Dude'

The actor and comedian says he never had "interest" in doing "hard" drugs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
Eddie Murphy wearing sunglasses and a black suit, standing in a busy, well-lit area with people in the background.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy, Father of 10, Encourages People to 'Have as Many Kids as You Can Afford'

The 64-year-old comedian calls the experience of raising a large family "fun."

Trace William Cowen248 days ago
Eddie Murphy at "The Pickup" World Premiere held at Regal LA Live.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Says Turning Down 'Rush Hour' for ‘Holy Man’ Was a ‘No-Brainer’

The Oscar nominee called 'Holy Man' “horrendous.”

Jose Martinez341 days ago
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Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He Cut His Circle Down to Three Friends Because of Eddie Murphy

"I've been guilty of having 700 friends in the green room."

Trey Alston343 days ago

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