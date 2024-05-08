Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Reunite at Met Gala After Party

In March, Bad Bunny and ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri fueled rumors that they rekindled their romance after they were photographed getting into the same car in Los Angeles, California. Benito was in the city having just performed at the Crypto.com Arena as part of his Most Wanted Tour that weekend.

Berlingeri began dating the reggaeton superstar in 2017 before calling it quits in late 2022, according to People.

Their sighting came on the heels of a report from Entertainment Tonight that Jenner was “trying to figure things out” with on-and-off boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, 27.

Shortly after Bad Bunny and Kendall’s breakup, a source told TMZ that the two rang in the new year together along with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber near Barbados. At the time, it was said that they were not back together but remained close.

Whether or not the former couple will give love another shot remains to be seen. In the meantime, Bad Bunny resumes his Most Wanted Tour in New Orleans on Tuesday and will visit other major cities including Nashville, Atlanta, and Orlando before wrapping things up on May 26 in Miami, Florida.