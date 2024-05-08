Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Reunite at Met Gala After Party

It looks like Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reunited at the Met Gala.
The Puerto Rican rapper, 30, and model, 28, were both in New York City on Monday to attend the 2024 Met Gala where the former was on co-chair duties alongside Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.
The former couple, who reportedly became romantically linked last February before they amicably split in December, were spotted hanging out at a Met Gala after-party according to TMZ.
The outlet reports that the two sat close to each other smiling and enjoying each other’s company before dancing together to a song he’s featured in called, “Te Boté.” Ironically so, because the song is a breakup anthem.
TMZ also spotted the former couple entering the same hotel later in the evening and staggered their entrances. Kendall was reportedly seen entering first with Benito eventually trailing behind “only a few seconds later.”
In March, Bad Bunny and ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri fueled rumors that they rekindled their romance after they were photographed getting into the same car in Los Angeles, California. Benito was in the city having just performed at the Crypto.com Arena as part of his Most Wanted Tour that weekend.
Berlingeri began dating the reggaeton superstar in 2017 before calling it quits in late 2022, according to People.
Their sighting came on the heels of a report from Entertainment Tonight that Jenner was “trying to figure things out” with on-and-off boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, 27.
Shortly after Bad Bunny and Kendall’s breakup, a source told TMZ that the two rang in the new year together along with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber near Barbados. At the time, it was said that they were not back together but remained close.
Whether or not the former couple will give love another shot remains to be seen. In the meantime, Bad Bunny resumes his Most Wanted Tour in New Orleans on Tuesday and will visit other major cities including Nashville, Atlanta, and Orlando before wrapping things up on May 26 in Miami, Florida.