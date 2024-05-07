Whoopi Goldberg Reflects on Past Cocaine Use and Drug-Induced Hallucinations

In her new memoir, Whoopi Goldberg reveals intimate details about her past addiction to cocaine , sharing that the addiction resulted in the actress experiencing hallucinations.

In the new memoir, titled Bits and Pieces, Goldberg reflects on her long history of substance use, beginning in her youth before getting sober in the '70s. But as she entered the industry at the start of her Hollywood career, the comedian found herself surrounded by an abundance of cocaine, which resulted in her relapse.

"I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of Quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted," she writes in the memoir. "Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking."