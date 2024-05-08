'Lion King' at Hollywood Bowl: North West to Perform at Iconic Venue Where Ye Staged '808s & Heartbreak' Shows

North West is expanding her résumé with a part in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

Per Disney, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye is among the latest stars confirmed to star in this month’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl special. Heather Headley and Lebo M. were also announced as cast members on Wednesday.

The live-to-film concert event is set across two nights (May 24-25) and also features previously announced cast members Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, and Nathan Lane. Jennifer Hudson will appear as a "special guest."