'Lion King' at Hollywood Bowl: North West to Perform at Iconic Venue Where Ye Staged '808s & Heartbreak' Shows

North West is expanding her résumé with a part in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.
Per Disney, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye is among the latest stars confirmed to star in this month’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl special. Heather Headley and Lebo M. were also announced as cast members on Wednesday.
The live-to-film concert event is set across two nights (May 24-25) and also features previously announced cast members Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, and Nathan Lane. Jennifer Hudson will appear as a "special guest."
Billed as an "immersive live-to-film concert event," The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl is designed to serve as both a celebration of the 1994 animated classic and its later 2019 remake. Attendees can expect the original film to be played on the venue’s screens while a live orchestra plays, complete with fireworks and multiple special guests. Not only that, but Disney is also promising "select performances" from the Tony-winning Broadway musical version of the beloved tale, which will soon continue with the Barry Jenkins-helmed prequel Mufasa this December.
Ye fans should be quick to note the importance of the iconic Hollywood Bowl venue in connection with his industry-shifting (and King of Pop-approved) 2008 classic 808s & Heartbreak, the impact of which can still be felt across multiple genres. In 2015, the artist formerly known as Kanye West staged two shows at the historic amphitheatre in the Hollywood Hills during which he performed the album in its entirety.
In 2019, Ye premiered his Nebuchadnezzar opera, directed by frequent collaborator Vanessa Beecroft, at the venue. That performance was soundtracked by Ye’s Sunday Service choir.
North and her father recently collaborated for the latter’s first of three planned Vultures entries with Ty Dolla Sign. Most recently, this resulted in the rollout of an alternate North-directed video for the track "Talking," which prominently features North on vocals. The track gave North her first-ever Hot 100 entry earlier this year.