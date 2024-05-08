Winston Duke Wants Justice for Stunt Artists: 'The Recognition Clearly Has Not Been Given’

How much stunt work did you do yourself?

WD: I did a lot of my own stunts, but I had a really great stunt man working with me. I'm just a really big dude, so it's hard to find stunt men that are my size and shape. So I supplement a lot of the stunts myself.

My stunt man did a lot of the work prepping things and making sure that it was safe for me to do. For anything major, he would come in and he had to wear a 40-pound muscle suit because he’s lighter than me.

Director David Leitch has an extensive history in stunt production. What advice did he bring to the table?

WD: I think what was most important is the space that he was able to create because he understands the stunts, that nothing was ever fixed, nothing was ever rigid when it came to the concept of the idea.

And I think that came from his history with stunts and understanding that the actors are equal participants and creatives inside the moment, not just some placement to put into a pre-existing framework.

Were you all trying to break the cannon roll record?

WD: Yes, we were trying to break the record for what's known as a cannon roll and car flips. And we did. We broke the world record. So now we hold the world record for cannon rolls in films.

This movie is very much a campaign for the “unsung heroes” in Hollywood. If you had to send a message to The Academy in support of their recognition, what would it be?

WD: I would say they need to be seen as stunt artists. And once you start calling them stunt artists, the recognition is a no-brainer. And the recognition clearly has not been given. I think words matter and how we approach looking at these generative artists is the first step.

Their artistry is defined by a lot of sacrifice. They sacrifice health, their wellness, their safety and security to make this happen. It's the same kind of sacrifice of time that the costumes department is putting in, because these people are away from their families the same way they're putting in the same sleepless nights. They're on set for those 12-to-15, 16-hour days, showing up early to prep everything like every other department.

They're doing the same thing. But unlike all the other departments, if a mistake happens, if a piece of costume doesn't look right on screen, no one is risking their life and limb. And that needs to be recognized.