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Benedict Cumberbatch is the latest MCU actor to offer his thoughts on Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney, calling the situation “a bit of a mess.”Joe Price
Pop Culture
Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson, and Will Smith Are Among the Highest Paid Actors in Hollywood
Usual suspects like Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson, and Will Smith are among the highest paid actors in Hollywood, thanks in large part to the rise of streaming.Jordan Rose
'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over money she feels she lost due to the Marvel film dropping on Disney+. Here's a breakdown of her case.William Goodman
Pop Culture
Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney for Streaming 'Black Widow’ Alongside Theatrical Release (UPDATE)
In a newly filed lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson argues that Disney "intentionally induced" Marvel's breach of a contractual agreement "without justification."Trace William Cowen