Scarlett Johansson

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Scarlett Johansson in a red dress with Woody Allen in glasses at an event, smiling for the camera.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Doubles Down on Her Support of Woody Allen: 'It's Important to Have Integrity'

Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, previously accused him of molesting her.

tara mahadevan228 days ago
Scarlett Johansson.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Tapped to Star In 'Radical' New 'Exorcist' Movie

The latest installment in 'The Exorcist' franchise will be written, produced and directed by Mike Flanagan, who previously worked on 'Doctor Sleep' and 'The Life of Chuck.'

Jose Martinez235 days ago
Scarlett Johansson
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Becomes the Highest-Grossing Film Star in Hollywood

At 40-years-old, she has officially become the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood history.

Isabella Torregiani373 days ago
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Premiere
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She’s Been Kissing Jonathan Bailey on Red Carpets

Johansson, who is married to 'SNL' star Colin Jost, shared a kiss on the 'Jurassic World' red carpet at two premieres.

Joe Price382 days ago
Scarlett Johansson attends Focus Features' "The Phoenician Scheme" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says Dating Non-Actors Brought 'Challenges' Because of 'Jealousy'

Johansson said "jealousy" was among one of the dating "challenges."

Jaelani Turner-Williams401 days ago
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Scarlett Johansson with blonde hair in a light blazer and blue top steps outside, holding a cigarette.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Debuting New Hair

The 'Black Widow' actress has changed up her look again.

Jane Lacroix403 days ago
Michael Che and Scarlett Johansson on a TV set with a world map background.
Pop Culture

Michael Che Issues 'SNL' Apology to Scarlett Johansson for Roast Beef Joke About Her

Last December, Che made Colin Jost read a line comparing his wife's genitalia to roast beef.

Alex Ocho424 days ago
Scarlett Johansson at an event, wearing a black halter dress, with sleek hair and gold jewelry.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting

ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.

Alex Ocho428 days ago
Scarlett Johansson attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She Doesn’t Take Selfies With Fans and People Are Loving It

Scarlett Johansson has a very specific reason for not taking photos with fans.

Joe Price492 days ago
Scarlett Johansson during an appearance on 'The Today Show.'
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Calls Out ‘Misuse of AI’ After Deepfake Video of Her Condemning Ye Goes Viral

Johansson had "no tolerance for antisemitism" and any form of hate speech.

Joe Price519 days ago
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Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Pop Culture

Colin Jost Forced to Read Jokes About Scarlett Johansson on 'SNL'

He swapped jokes with Michael Che and had to crack jokes about... roast beef.

Trey Alston572 days ago
Scarlett Johansson stands on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Association event, wearing an elegant off-shoulder gown
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Slams ChatGPT Seemingly Emulating Voice After She Declined: 'Shocked, Angered, and in Disbelief'

The 39-year-old actress says OpenAI debuted a voice assistant that sounds similar to her voice after she walked away from an offer to work with them.

Alex Ocho788 days ago
Pop Culture

Ray Winstone Calls Making 'Black Widow' 'Soul-Destroying,' Says It Was 'Like Being Kicked in the Balls'

Winstone played Russian general villain Dreykov opposite Scarlett Johansson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams869 days ago
Pop Culture

Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film

Marvel might reunite The Avengers in a new film after Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe resulted in a lukewarm viewer response.

Jaelani Turner-Williams989 days ago
Pop Culture

The Internet Reacts To Bobbi Althoff Interviewing Scarlett Johansson: 'She Is Only Awkward With Black People'

The podcast host has been criticized for her deadpan, confrontational interactions with Black guests.

Mark Elibert1007 days ago
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Pop Culture

Matt Damon Recalls Kissing Scarlett Johansson After She Ate an Onion Sandwich: 'It Was Hell'

The actor recently shared a story about his on-screen kiss with Johansson in 2011's 'We Bought A Zoo.'

Brad Callas1090 days ago
asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1206 days ago
Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Will Venture Into TV Acting With Amazon's 'Just Cause'

Scarlett Johansson will executive produce and star in 'Just Cause,' a limited series for Prime Video based on the novel of the same name by John Katzenbach.

Jose Martinez1326 days ago

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