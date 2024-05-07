Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take Three Paternity Tests for Son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian took matters into her own hands to determine Tristan Thompson’s paternity of their son, Tatum Thompson, who was born through a surrogate mother.

Kardashian, 39, revealed on the SHE MD podcast that she had Thompson, 33, take multiple paternity tests after she realized their one-year-old son looks more like her brother Rob Kardashian, 37, than herself and Tristan.

“Because he was an IVF baby or surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?” she told Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney at the 20:59 mark in the video above. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended and I’m like, ‘He doesn’t look like me.’”

On the possibility of Rob being the true father of her child, Khloé jokes, “In this family, that would not surprise me but that would be so disgusting. But I remember [my doctor] was like, ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’ I go, ‘I need to do another one, I need to figure it out.’”

Kourtney seems to be happy that her son looks like Rob, whom she called “one of [her] favorite people” further into the interview. She also shared that the child reminds her of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“My son is one-and-a-half, and he’s sarcastic. My dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor and there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum and I’m like, ‘This is so freaking weird.’ But it’s just how God works and I love it.”

The Kardashian sister also made a point in the conversation to give Tristan credit for where it was due by emphasizing his role as a “incredible father” to both Tatum and their six-year-old daughter, True.

“My ex Tristan is an incredible father, and I don’t want this to be like a bashing thing. He did make mistakes, but … he’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now," she said. "We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. We do get along so well and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”