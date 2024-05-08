Kai Cenat Weighs In on Drake's "The Heart Part 6": 'We Need More Aggression, Bro'

Kai Cenat's relationship with Drake might be on the fritz after the streamer criticized his latest Kendrick Lamar diss.
On his latest stream, Kai discussed "The Heart Part 6," which Drake released on Sunday in response to a Kendrick's disses "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." While chatting with his followers about whether Drake lacked agression in his latest diss, one viewer asked Kai to call Drake up and ask him himself.
"Oh, you just think I have got his number, huh?" Kai said. "Okay, let me call Drake and see if he answers, chat. Let me see if he answers. You think I've got his number, right?"
Moments later, Kai believed Drake had him as the latter's number had turned green for Cenat. "On god," he said. "It's green. His number changed."
Alas, it doesn't look look Drake blocked Kai's number; rather, the 6 God just got a new phone number since giving his digits to Kai.
As the Twitch streamer explained on Tuesday in a call with ImDontai, "Drake didn't block me. That's his old number. He just got a new number." He also clarified that every time he tells his stream he doesn't have someone's number, he's telling the truth and it's just a "bit" as Dontai clarified.
As for his stance on the Drake-Kendrick beef, Kai reminded viewers he "loves Drake," however Kendrick might've come out victorious.
"Kendrick is cooking, bro," Cenat said" "This is me being completely honest."