Kai Cenat Weighs In on Drake's "The Heart Part 6": 'We Need More Aggression, Bro'

Kai Cenat's relationship with Drake might be on the fritz after the streamer criticized his latest Kendrick Lamar diss.

On his latest stream, Kai discussed "The Heart Part 6," which Drake released on Sunday in response to a Kendrick's disses "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." While chatting with his followers about whether Drake lacked agression in his latest diss, one viewer asked Kai to call Drake up and ask him himself.

"Oh, you just think I have got his number, huh?" Kai said. "Okay, let me call Drake and see if he answers, chat. Let me see if he answers. You think I've got his number, right?"

Moments later, Kai believed Drake had him as the latter's number had turned green for Cenat. "On god," he said. "It's green. His number changed."