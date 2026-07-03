Jason Schwartzman

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Screenshot from trailer for 'The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'
Pop Culture

Here's the Debut Trailer for 'The Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' prequel features a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Jose Martinez1177 days ago
asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1207 days ago
tim
Pop Culture

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Gets a Trailer Starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and More

The latest from Wes Anderson just might be his most Wes Andersonian film yet.

Trace William Cowen2348 days ago
'Fargo' Season 4
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Fargo' Season 4 Starring Chris Rock

The FX anthology series will return to the small screen in April.

Joshua Espinoza2381 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here's The Trailer For Sundance Hit 'The Overnight' Starring Adam Scott And Taylor Schilling

Sex comedy 'The Overnight' started a small bidding war at Sundance and lands in theaters on June 19.

Trace William Cowen4105 days ago
Pop Culture

Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig Join Increasingly Great Cast of "Wet Hot American Summer"

Jon Hamm and Kristen Wiig join cast of "Wet Hot American Summer" on Netflix.

Christopher Spata4188 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Listen Up Philip" Star Jason Schwartzman on Sympathizing With Douchebags

The star of "Listen Up Philip" discusses working with Alex Ross Perry and being a rock star.

Eric D. Snider4292 days ago

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