Druski Reportedly Set to Make History as 'Saturday Night Live' Host in November

It sounds like Druski will be making history on Saturday Night Live.

Writing for Puck, widely considered a reliable source on such news, Matthew Belloni says that the comedian is set to host SNL for the Nov. 7 episode. As the Monday (Oct. 12) report points out, this will make the 32-year-old sensation “the first digital creator” to have ever hosted the longstanding NBC sketch comedy series.

As of this writing, no official announcement has been made. Shane Gillis hosted SNL this past weekend, while the next episode, slated for Oct. 31, will be led by Obsession breakout Inde Navarrette.

Complex has reached out to NBC for comment. This story may be updated.

Druski has enjoyed another banner year in 2026, most recently focusing on child stars who “grow up and be so unpredictable” in a skit that saw him referencing familiar moments involving Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, and Orlando Brown.