Druski Reportedly Set to Make History as 'Saturday Night Live' Host in November

It sounds like Druski will be making history on Saturday Night Live.
Writing for Puck, widely considered a reliable source on such news, Matthew Belloni says that the comedian is set to host SNL for the Nov. 7 episode. As the Monday (Oct. 12) report points out, this will make the 32-year-old sensation “the first digital creator” to have ever hosted the longstanding NBC sketch comedy series.
As of this writing, no official announcement has been made. Shane Gillis hosted SNL this past weekend, while the next episode, slated for Oct. 31, will be led by Obsession breakout Inde Navarrette.
Complex has reached out to NBC for comment. This story may be updated.
Druski has enjoyed another banner year in 2026, most recently focusing on child stars who “grow up and be so unpredictable” in a skit that saw him referencing familiar moments involving Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, and Orlando Brown.
He also announced a strategic partnership with delivery platform Gopuff, launched a movie on Prime Video costarring Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart, landed on the cover of TIME, tackled the issue of CTE in another skit, hosted the 2026 BET Awards, and, in perhaps the biggest hit of his career so far, parodied “how conservative women in America act.”
To be clear, SNL has tapped the YouTube and larger online space before, but never for the role of host. The Lonely Island and Please Don’t Destroy both started with a digital presence before joining the SNL team as mainstays during their respective eras on the Lorne Michaels-created institution.