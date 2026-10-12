As confirmed earlier this year, The Whitaker Group's APB (All Points Bulletin) label is releasing an Air Jordan 11 collaboration this fall. Dubbed “Made for Locals,” the label says the APB x Air Jordan 11 Low pays homage to “the people, gathering places and everyday experiences that give neighborhoods their identity—and the influence they carry far beyond their blocks.”

The “Made for Locals” APB x Air Jordan 11 Low is equipped with a premium leather upper and matching patent leather mudguard offset by peach-colored piping wrapping around the midfoot. Breaking up the look is an icy blue outsole. Ahead of the release in October, here’s everything you need to know about the APB x Air Jordan 11 Low “Made for Locals.” Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

How can I win a pair of the ‘Made for Locals’ APB x Air Jordan 11 Low?

APB is giving away a pair of the “Made for Locals” Air Jordan 11 Low. To enter the contest, fans must follow @apbstore on Instagram, tag two friends in the post for the shoes and repost on their Instagram Stories. The winner will be announced on Oct. 20 on APB’s Instagram account.

When is the ‘Made for Locals’ APB x Air Jordan 11 Low release date?

The “Made for Locals” APB x Air Jordan 11 Low releases on October 23.

Where can you buy the “Made for Locals” APB x Air Jordan 11 Low?

The “Made for Locals” APB x Air Jordan 11 Low will be available at jaidejaide.com, apbstore.com, socialstatuspgh.com, a-ma-maniere.com, and at their respective stores.

How much does the ‘Made for Locals’ APB x Air Jordan 11 Low cost?

At the time of writing, a retail price for the “Made for Locals” APB x Air Jordan 11 Low has yet to be announced by the collaborators.