K-Pop Newcomers A2O Lite and A2O Soul Make Their Debut With “NEON” and “SUPERSTAR”

The nine-member girl group and 15-member boy group held a joint global showcase in Goyang, South Korea on Monday (Oct. 12), ahead of releasing their respective digital singles "NEON" and "SUPERSTAR,” according to The Korea Herald .

Rookie girl group A2O Lite and boy group A2O Soul have made their debut under A2O Entertainment.

Both groups operate within what’s called the A2O Cosmic Epic, a shared fictional universe centered on the planet Soulite.

Although the group’s members were not individually introduced at the showcase, the Korea JoongAng Daily reports that A2O Soul and A2O Lite feature members from several countries.

A20 Soul has four Korean members, Moon, Seoha, Hansung and See-one, along with Lucien, who is Korean-American. The boy group also has three Japanese members, Sora, Gaku and Sono, six Chinese members, Teo, Jun, Tai, Zai, Ayden and Zet; and Alure from Thailand.

A20 Lite includes three Korean members, Young, Vora and Ayune, as well as Himeki from Japan, three Chinese members, Xili, Merci and Aijing, Rada from Thailand, and Oa, who holds dual U.S. and Japanese citizenship.

The debut of both groups marks Lee Soo-man's return to music production in South Korea following his departure from SM Entertainment in 2023 after selling his stake in the company to HYBE Corporation, per the Korea Herald.

Lee then established the Singapore-headquartered A2O Entertainment in 2024 and launched the girl group A2O May.