Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Eagles RB Return?

It’s a doom-and-gloom Monday in Philadelphia as the Eagles have lost three games in a row. Philly was without its star running back in London yesterday, as Saquon Barkley is nursing a hamstring injury. Barkley injured the hamstring eight days ago in the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the LA Rams. Below, we will deliver a Barkley injury update and look at when he will return to the Philadelphia lineup. Saquon Barkley injury update: When will Eagles RB return?

Barkley exited the Rams game in the first quarter due to the hamstring injury and he did not return. He did not travel with the Eagles to London for the team’s game against the Jaguars. The focus now shifts to this coming Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles have listed Barkley as “week-to-week” with the injury. Key to if Barkley will play in this coming Sunday’s game against Carolina is whether or not he will practice later in the week. Barkley did not practice at all last week. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio was skeptical last week that Barkley will return soon.

“I watched all of that [Rams game], you could just tell … I mean, I’ve seen enough hamstring pulls and I’ve had enough of them. That’s not something you’re coming back from quickly,” Florio said. “It needs rest. It needs time. And there’s been no reporting about the degree of the strain. My guess is that it’s at least a two [week injury].” Half-cup full thinkers will point out that the Eagles did not place Barkley on IR. An IR designation would mean that he would have to miss at least four games. So, it’s probably 50/50 that Barkley returns this weekend against the Panthers, and it’s probably 75/25 that he will play in the October 26 Monday night game against the Cowboys. Here is a look at the Eagles’ upcoming schedule.

Sunday, October 18: Panthers at Eagles

Monday, October 26: Cowboys at Eagles

Sunday, November 1: Eagles at Commanders

Sunday, November 8: Giants at Eagles

Philadelphia’s bye week is Week 10. Saquon Barkley fantasy football stock

Barkley had a fantasy football ADP of 14 overall at FantasyPros. He was typically RB7 or RB8 in fantasy drafts. The 29-year-old RB has had a relatively mediocre start to his 2026-27 season. He had 83 yards rushing against the Commanders in Week 1, just 9 yards rushing in Week 2 against the Titans, 82 yards rushing in Week 3 against the Bears, and just 8 yards rushing against the Rams in Week 4 before he left with the hamstring injury. Barkley is usually terrific in the passing game as well, but he has just 4 catches for 8 yards on the season. He has not yet scored a rushing or receiving touchdown this season. Eagles odds

The Eagles entered the season with +1700 Super Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Due to their 2-3 record and a rash of injuries, the Eagles are currently +4000 to win it all.

Nick Sirianni’s squad had a projected win total of 10.5 before the season began. That has dropped to 8.5 currently.

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