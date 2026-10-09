Druski Launches Strategic Partnership With Gopuff: 'Proud to Bring My Creative Ideas to the Table'

Druski has teamed up with delivery platform Gopuff for a multi-year partnership.

On Friday (Oct. 9), Gopuff announced that Druski will be working with the company going forward to unveil new products, provide new consumer experiences for his audience, and broaden the reach of the company through Coulda Been Records and 4Lifers Entertainment. In addition to the partnership, Druski is also receiving an equity stake in Gopuff.

“Gopuff has always been my go-to platform, so partnering together felt like a natural next fit,” said Druski. “I’ve watched Gopuff redefine the commerce industry and I’m proud to bring my creative ideas to the table and work together with the team to deliver unique products and experiences for their consumers.”