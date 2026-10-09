Pop Culture

Druski Launches Strategic Partnership With Gopuff: 'Proud to Bring My Creative Ideas to the Table'

The comedian previously collaborated with the delivery platform for a commercial co-starring Tom Brady last year.

Druski smiling, wearing a striped shirt and a camouflage cap, stands in front of a column.
Image via Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Druski has teamed up with delivery platform Gopuff for a multi-year partnership.

On Friday (Oct. 9), Gopuff announced that Druski will be working with the company going forward to unveil new products, provide new consumer experiences for his audience, and broaden the reach of the company through Coulda Been Records and 4Lifers Entertainment. In addition to the partnership, Druski is also receiving an equity stake in Gopuff.

“Gopuff has always been my go-to platform, so partnering together felt like a natural next fit,” said Druski. “I’ve watched Gopuff redefine the commerce industry and I’m proud to bring my creative ideas to the table and work together with the team to deliver unique products and experiences for their consumers.”

Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Gopuff, added, “Druski has created an entire entertainment universe by understanding culture and connecting with his audience in a way that feels authentic.”

Gola added that the company sees the collaboration as “a true creative and commercial partnership.”

Druski previously worked with Gopuff for a commercial alongside Tom Brady last year. The comedian’s newly announced partnership comes after the release of his latest skit, which finds him focusing on child stars who “grow up [and] be so unpredictable.”

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