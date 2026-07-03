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The “SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music” exhibit on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 14, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pop Culture

'Saturday Night Live' Cast Shake-Up Confirmed

The late-night comedy sketch series will return for its 51st season in October.

Lucille Barilla329 days ago
Person in a denim jacket and beanie poses with sunglasses at the 'Bupkis' event backdrop
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Ending 'Bupkis' After Single Season Despite Renewal: 'This Part of My Life Is Finished'

The semi-autobiographical comedy series was renewed for a second season last June. However, Davidson has decided to close this chapter of his career sooner than expected.

Trace William Cowen847 days ago
Pete Davidson SNL host come soon
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Reportedly Set to Return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Host

Though it's not yet been officially announced, Pete Davidson is reported to be returning to ‘SNL’ as host surrounding the premiere of his ‘Bupkis’ series.

Trace William Cowen1191 days ago
Screenshot of Kenan Thompson on Comedy Central
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Shares Thoughts on ‘SNL’ Potentially Ending After Season 50

In a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, Kenan spoke on the idea of ending 'Saturday Night Live' after 50 seasons, particularly if Lorne Michaels retires.

tara mahadevan1449 days ago
Pete Davidson photographed at premiere event.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson to Play Fictionalized Version of Himself in Lorne Michaels-Produced Comedy Series

Pete Davidson is shopping around a Lorne Michaels-produced comedy series where he plays a "raw, unflinching, fictionalized version" of himself.

Jose Martinez1590 days ago
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Lorne Michaels on red carpet at 2021 Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

Lorne Michael Says 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary Would be 'Good Time to Leave' Show

Lorne Michaels told 'CBS Mornings' that he is contemplating leaving 'SNL' following the show’s 50th anniversary, which will occur in the 2024-2025 season.

Brad Callas1670 days ago
pete
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Staying With 'Saturday Night Live' as Part of Newly Announced Season 47 Cast

The Lorne Michaels-helmed sketch show also announced this season's newly added featured players, as well as confirmed the exit of Beck Bennett.

Trace William Cowen1754 days ago
Colin Jost and Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson Will Star in New Wedding Comedy ‘Worst Man’

'SNL' regulars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson are reportedly set to star in a new wedding comedy from Universal called 'Worst Man,' according to 'Variety.'

Gavin Evans2221 days ago

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