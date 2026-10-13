Pop Culture

Gamers Can't Stop Hyping Viral First Person Shooter Game 'Hood Warfare 2'

The controversial 'Call of Duty' replica game can be purchased for just over $5 on gaming platform Steam.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Hood Warfare 2 launched this month from independent studio Trapstar Games, priced at $5.99 and is currently discounted for $5.39 through October 15.
  • The first-person shooter game replicates a fictional gang-ridden version of Chicago.

While we wait for GTA VI, Hood Warfare 2 arrived on video gaming platform Steam earlier this month and has since taken over social media.

Designed by independent game developer Trapstar Games, Hood Warfare 2 positions fictional Chicago gangs against each other. The game also pulls from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with mode names, including Turf War, GangBang, Hit a Lick and more, while characters can venture to the downtown area, the suburbs and other locations. According to Insider Gaming, Hood Warfare has peaked at 4,491 players and has 74% positive reviews. First priced at $5.99, Steam is currently running a introductory ten percent discount on the game.

The game has met with some criticism for indulging in stereotypes and reducing Black communities in Chicago to gang violence.

See some reactions to the viral game below.

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