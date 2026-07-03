Shane Gillis

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Three men are pictured: Dana White in a black polo, Shane Gillis in a suit, and Josh Hokit shirtless with tattoos, including a lion tattoo on his chest.
Sports

Dana White and Shane Gillis Voice Disapproval of Josh Hokit Calling Michelle Obama a Man

During the UFC Freedom 250 event, staged on the lawn of the White House, Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama "a man."

Joe Price32 days ago
Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Hart’s Joke About the ESPN Host Hating Black People: ‘Stung Like Hell’

During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart,' the comedian joked that Smith was on his "Mount Rushmore of racism."

Joe Price50 days ago
Tony Hinchcliffe and Chelsea Handler
Pop Culture

Tony Hinchcliffe Calls Chelsea Handler a 'C*nt' Over Kevin Hart Roast Fallout

The stand-up comedian unloaded on Handler during a live taping of 'Kill Tony.'

tara mahadevan51 days ago
Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, and Kevin Hart are seated together, laughing at an event.
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler Blasts Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe for 'Racist' Jokes During Kevin Hart Roast

"Lynching Black people is not a joke, it's worse than rape," she said.

Joe Price57 days ago
Drake and Shane Gillis
Music

Drake Taps Shane Gillis and Son Adonis for New 'Iceman' Livestream

Shane Gillis appeared as a police officer while Drake’s son Adonis hilariously drove a cop car during the latest ICEMAN livestream episode.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
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Draymond Green and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson smiling and posing together at an event. Green wears sunglasses and a pink suit, and Johnson wears glasses and a black shirt.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson Tells Draymond Green It’s ‘Time to Retire’ at Kevin Hart Roast

During Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart,' The Rock turned his attention to the Golden State Warriors star.

Joe Price67 days ago
Chelsea Handler and Shane Gillis Got Ugly at Kevin Hart's Roast
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler and Shane Gillis Trade Brutal Jabs at Netflix’s Kevin Hart Roast

Inside the wildest moment of Netflix Is a Joke Fest, from abortion jabs to Epstein jokes that nearly stole the spotlight at Kevin Hart’s star-studded roast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Ye
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Reportedly Brings Kanye West On Stage, Jokes He ‘Lost More Money Than I’ve Ever Made’

Chappelle performed a stand-up set on Sunday in West Hollywood.

tara mahadevan74 days ago
Shane Gillis
Pop Culture

Shane Gillis Says He Turned Down Saudi Comedy Festival: ‘I Took a Principled Stand’

Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Aziz Ansari, Gabriel Iglesias, Louis CK, and more are set to perform.

tara mahadevan295 days ago
Two men in a split image: Shane Gillis in a gray uniform holding a mop, and Druski in a yellow sports jersey with the number 60.
Sports

Shane Gillis and Druski Troll Eagles With ESPYs Skit About 'Tush Push': 'Dive Right Into His Butt'

ESPYs host Gillis portrays a janitor in the sketch who tells the team "At the snap, you dive right into his butt."

Joe Price365 days ago
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Comedian Shane Gillis in a suit holding a microphone, and basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns wearing a Balenciaga shirt and cap.
Sports

Shane Gillis Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns at the ESPYs: 'Hey Girl'

While hosting the ESPYs, the comedian took a jab at the New York Knicks center.

Joe Price365 days ago
A man in a black suit and tie holds a microphone, smiling on stage with a colorful, wavy background.
Sports

Shane Gillis Trolls ESPYs Crowd With Joke by Introducing His Friend’s Wife as a WNBA Star

"I knew none of you knew WNBA players,” Gillis joked when introducing his friend's wife who was sitting in the audience as "4-time WNBA All-Star Brittany Hicks."

Andrew W365 days ago
The Diggers trailer
Pop Culture

Druski Drops Trailer for 'The Diggers' Co-Starring Theo Von and Shane Gillis

The video announcement directed fans to call a Mississippi phone number for the fictional Digger's Funeral Home.

Joshua Espinoza400 days ago
Comedian Shane Gillis isn't sure how to talk about Jalen Green's Wingstop commercial without sounding racist.
Pop Culture

Shane Gillis Dubs Jalen Green's Wingstop Ad 'Most Racist Commercial' He's Ever Seen

The comedian said he can't even describe the commercial without sounding racist.

Joe Price433 days ago
Pete Davidson wearing a t-shirt and cap, gesturing while seated on a talk show set.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He Ate a Pack of Zyn by Mistake, Didn’t Know They ‘Weren’t Swallowable’

The comedian shared his clumsy intro to nicotine pouches.

Alex Ocho450 days ago
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Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen525 days ago
Pop Culture

Comedian Shane Gillis to Host 'SNL' 5 Years After Sketch Show Fired Him Over Offensive Comments

The comedian mocked a Chinese accent and used various homophobic slurs.

Mark Elibert894 days ago

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