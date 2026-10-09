How to Dress Like Nikki From 'Obsession' for Halloween

Obsession is a lot of things: a conversation starter, a litmus test, a gargantuan box office hit, a defining horror film of the 2020s, a mainstream breakthrough for all involved. Turns out, it’s also, as we all should have expected, the inspiration for a swath of Halloween costumes this year. Released in theaters here in the States back in May, the film, helmed by Alabama-born director Curry Barker, quickly became a bonafide cultural phenomenon. By August, it had amassed half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, making Inde Navarrette a household name in the process. The film presents two main costume options thanks to lead character Nikki, brought to life with a performance by Navarrette that has garnered enduring awards season hype. Below, we break down both, plus share some tips on where to find what you’ll need so your costume is actually recognizable. If neither of these options speak to you, but you still want to tap into something Obsession-inspired for Halloween 2026, you could always just go as a One Wish Willow instead. It should go without saying, and it’s hard to imagine anyone not having seen Obsession by now, but still: spoilers, of a sort, are inherent in breaking down these costume ideas.

How to dress like Nikki from Obsession’s party scene for Halloween

Deep into Barker’s film, Nikki, at this point fully in the throes of being forced to live in a state of perilous infatuation with Bear (played by Michael Johnston), joins him at a party at a friend’s house. While at the party, the groundwork is further laid for the eventual brutal murder of Sarah (played by Megan Lawless), but not before Nikki memorably recites an incest-ified version of the Hansel and Gretel story, much to the obvious shock of fellow party attendees. Things spiral dramatically from there. Given how often his scene is discussed, the Nikki character’s choice of attire for the ill-fated party has become a top choice for Obsession-obsessed Halloween dresser-uppers. This is the exact Cielo Mesh Halter Top Nikki wears in the scene, and it’ll set you back $49. To complete the party look, consider this faux leather zip skirt from X-girl on Complex ($140) to get somewhat close to the original outfit. For a cheaper and more visually accurate option, these Edikted shorts ($43) have been flagged by Obsession fans as seemingly being the exact ones from the film, or at very close to the same. Of course, you’ll also need black boots. If you don’t already have a pair (any will do, really), then maybe hit Amazon.

How to dress like Nikki from Obsession’s final moments for Halloween