Druski Says Gunpoint Robbery Made Him Choose Comedy: ‘Become a Comedian or Die Trying’

His rise continued with viral sketches and a 2026 BET Awards hosting gig that comedian Tyhem “Mr. Commodore” Commodore praised as the result of a well-executed plan.

After Netflix, Amazon, and FX rejected his pitches, he used brand-deal money to self-fund shows on YouTube, sparking what he now calls a bidding war.

Druski says a gun being put to his head became the moment that forced him to decide what he was going to do with his life—and the answer was comedy. During a nearly two-hour appearance on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO, Druski opened up about the difficult stretch before his career took off, including dropping out of college, losing his car, and getting caught up in what he described as a “bad scamming situation that went left.” That situation culminated in an armed robbery that left him questioning how his life had reached that point. “I came home to be in this predicament where I have a gun to my head now,” Druski recalled. “Now, it’s like, ‘How did I even get here?’”

Surviving it gave him his answer. “That was the last moment I said, ‘Okay, if I’m going to do anything, I’m going to become a comedian or die trying,’” he said. “That’s it. I have no other outlet.” The revelation adds new context to the deliberate career strategy that comedian and actor Tyhem “Mr. Commodore” Commodore recently praised during an interview with MRECK TV. Discussing Druski’s ascent from social media comedian to major entertainment figure, Commodore said the younger comic appeared to know exactly what he wanted to accomplish. “He came with a plan,” Commodore said. “He came in there and…executed very well.” He also praised the scale of Druski’s content, saying the production surrounding him now looks like “Blockbuster movies.” Getting there still required years of rejection. Druski told Bartlett that Netflix, Amazon, and FX were among the companies that repeatedly passed on his pitches. Instead of waiting for approval, he began using money from brand deals to finance his own projects rather than spending it on “a car or another house” or “nice jewelry.” “I’m going to invest in myself,” Druski recalled deciding. He took his show concepts to YouTube and paid to produce them himself.