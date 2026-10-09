Pop Culture

Druski Hilariously Takes on the Role of a Former Child Star in New Skit

Druski's latest skit appears to reference former child stars Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, and Orlando Brown.

Druski attends 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

Druski just dropped a hilarious new skit where he portrays a former child star named Zion who comes out as gay, denies their ethnicity, and busts out some dance moves.

In the sketch, we get a brief look at the show Zion was on as a child after we see him going all out during a pride parade. There’s also a brief moment where the character is depicted as being interviewed by DJ Vlad, telling the controversial content creator that he’ll “suck” anything he sees before grabbing the boom mic and putting it in his mouth.

“Kid stars grow up and be so unpredictable,” Druski captioned the skit.

The sketch appears to be referencing multiple viral moments from former child stars, including Raven-Symoné rejecting the African-American label, JoJo Siwa constantly dancing and reminding people of her sexuality, and Orlando Brown repeatedly making outlandish claims about having affairs with other celebrities.

After the sketch premiered online, DJ Vlad offered a response to his presumed appearance in the video.

“For the record, Druski didn’t actually reach out,” he wrote. “He used AI to recreate my voice. I’m still grateful to be part of one of his skits.”

Someone in the replies asked how much he would have charged Druski if he reached out, and Vlad replied, “I would’ve done it for free.”

It’s not clear if the clip itself uses AI technology to replicate Vlad’s voice, or if it cleverly repurposed audio from previous DJ Vlad interviews. Instagram has, however, identified the video as containing AI content of some form.

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