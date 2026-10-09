Druski Hilariously Takes on the Role of a Former Child Star in New Skit

Druski just dropped a hilarious new skit where he portrays a former child star named Zion who comes out as gay, denies their ethnicity, and busts out some dance moves.

In the sketch, we get a brief look at the show Zion was on as a child after we see him going all out during a pride parade. There’s also a brief moment where the character is depicted as being interviewed by DJ Vlad, telling the controversial content creator that he’ll “suck” anything he sees before grabbing the boom mic and putting it in his mouth.

“Kid stars grow up and be so unpredictable,” Druski captioned the skit.

The sketch appears to be referencing multiple viral moments from former child stars, including Raven-Symoné rejecting the African-American label, JoJo Siwa constantly dancing and reminding people of her sexuality, and Orlando Brown repeatedly making outlandish claims about having affairs with other celebrities.