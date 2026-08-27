Druski's Latest Skit Tackles Football Players Who 'Get Concussions and Lose Their Minds'

Druski tackles the wholly unfortunate prevalence of head injuries in American football in his latest skit.
Portraying fictional running back Ray Price, an alum of the equally fictional MFL league, the comedian is first seen being knocked to the ground during a play, at which point his helmet comes flying off. Things quickly escalate from there, as Druski’s Price is then seen leading police on a 10-mile chase while behind the wheel of a gold Ferrari.
“CTE, what? … They try to say I’m crazy!” the character remarks to the camera.
Later, Price is seen harassing a woman in Ring footage and banging his head against a locker, with the latter imagined social media clip carrying the caption “My teammate got the brain of a door knob.”
Elsewhere, Price makes his move into the world of rap music, ultimately conceding in a press conference that he can’t remember anything about his career when asked to name his favorite play of all time.
“Shit, to keep it real with you folks, I don’t even remember,” he says. “I don’t remember nothing. I just play football.”
The presser is cut short, however, when a reporter asks Price whether he has concerns over the number of concussions he’s suffered.
“Athletes get concussions and lose their minds,” Druski captioned his latest skit, seen in full below.
Earlier this summer, Druski revived his NASCAR-loving “Proud to Be American” character to mark Independence Day. He also served as the host of the 2026 BET Awards, leading to this rundown of his best and funniest moments, including a timely Jay-Z impression.