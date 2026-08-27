Pop Culture

Druski's Latest Skit Tackles Football Players Who 'Get Concussions and Lose Their Minds'

"I don’t remember nothing. I just play football," Druski's football player character says at one point in the new skit.

Druski wearing a striped shirt and a camo cap with a red logo smiles broadly against a gray column background.
Image via Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Druski tackles the wholly unfortunate prevalence of head injuries in American football in his latest skit.

Portraying fictional running back Ray Price, an alum of the equally fictional MFL league, the comedian is first seen being knocked to the ground during a play, at which point his helmet comes flying off. Things quickly escalate from there, as Druski’s Price is then seen leading police on a 10-mile chase while behind the wheel of a gold Ferrari.

“CTE, what? … They try to say I’m crazy!” the character remarks to the camera.

Later, Price is seen harassing a woman in Ring footage and banging his head against a locker, with the latter imagined social media clip carrying the caption “My teammate got the brain of a door knob.”

Elsewhere, Price makes his move into the world of rap music, ultimately conceding in a press conference that he can’t remember anything about his career when asked to name his favorite play of all time.

“Shit, to keep it real with you folks, I don’t even remember,” he says. “I don’t remember nothing. I just play football.”

The presser is cut short, however, when a reporter asks Price whether he has concerns over the number of concussions he’s suffered.

“Athletes get concussions and lose their minds,” Druski captioned his latest skit, seen in full below.

Earlier this summer, Druski revived his NASCAR-loving “Proud to Be American” character to mark Independence Day. He also served as the host of the 2026 BET Awards, leading to this rundown of his best and funniest moments, including a timely Jay-Z impression.

Related Stories

Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen53 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Recreates Mega Church Skit at BET Awards

Druski went into the archives and brought out one of his most popular skits to open the BET Awards 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
Druski at the 15th Annual NFL Honors held at the Palace of Fine Arts on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Pop Culture

Druski's 15 Funniest Skits, Ranked

The comedy dynamo behind Coulda Been Love sets the timeline ablaze with every new skit. From TSA workers to Conservative women in America, these are his funniest.

Khal83 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says He'll 'Never' Reunite With Max B: 'Get That Out of Here'
2
Pop CultureRemembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026
3
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children
4
StyleUGG and Willy Chavarria Drop Debut Capsule With Star-Studded '90s-Inspired Campaign
5
StyleCardi B Credits Raven-Symoné as Her Childhood Style Inspiration
6
BetsWho is Alex Eala Playing in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App