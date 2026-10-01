Druski Shares Clip of Ye's Unreleased HBO Pilot After Congratulations Over 'TIME' Cover

Druski was quick to thank the BULLY artist, tucking in a salute emoji in his own IG Stories update.

In a follow-up, Druski referenced Ye’s own appearances on the cover of TIME, pairing the nod with a clip from a never-officially-released (though still regularly cited) comedy pilot Ye worked on with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Larry Charles back in 2007.

The would-be series was similar in tone to Curb, the HBO classic centered on a fictionalized version of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David. In the clip shared by Druski, which should be familiar to longtime fans, Ye is seen arguing with a woman who expresses disbelief at his association with TIME. “I’ve actually never been on the cover of VIBE,” Ye says in the clip. “I was on TIME. … You never heard of it? TIME?”

Next for Ye, who kicked off 2026 with a full-page Wall Street Journal ad in which he detailed his struggles with bipolar disorder and disavowed his past Nazism-promoting remarks, is the continuation of his ongoing string of live performances in promotion of the aforementioned BULLY. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.