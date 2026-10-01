Pop Culture

Druski Shares Clip of Ye's Unreleased HBO Pilot After Congratulations Over 'TIME' Cover

"Thank you Kanye," Druski also said after Ye congratulated him for landing the 'TIME' cover.

Druski in a white shirt and bow tie holds a microphone on the left. On the right, Ye in an oversized red leather outfit.
Images via Getty/Paras Griffin/BET & Getty/Erika Goldring

Druski is throwing it back nearly two decades to the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Curb Your Enthusiasm-style HBO pilot after the 24-time Grammy winner congratulated him for landing on the cover of TIME magazine.

This week, the comedian, whose Livestream From Hell movie with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart is out now, saw his cover revealed as part of the larger lineup behind the 2026 TIME 100 Next list. For the shoot, art direction and set art were done by Jana Frost, while photography was handled by Stefano Giuliano. Lucy Feldman penned the profile.

“Congratulations,” Ye wrote when sharing Druski’s TIME cover to his Instagram Stories.

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Druski was quick to thank the BULLY artist, tucking in a salute emoji in his own IG Stories update.

In a follow-up, Druski referenced Ye’s own appearances on the cover of TIME, pairing the nod with a clip from a never-officially-released (though still regularly cited) comedy pilot Ye worked on with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Larry Charles back in 2007.

The would-be series was similar in tone to Curb, the HBO classic centered on a fictionalized version of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David. In the clip shared by Druski, which should be familiar to longtime fans, Ye is seen arguing with a woman who expresses disbelief at his association with TIME.

“I’ve actually never been on the cover of VIBE,” Ye says in the clip. “I was on TIME. … You never heard of it? TIME?”

Next for Ye, who kicked off 2026 with a full-page Wall Street Journal ad in which he detailed his struggles with bipolar disorder and disavowed his past Nazism-promoting remarks, is the continuation of his ongoing string of live performances in promotion of the aforementioned BULLY. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

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