Kai Cenat, Druski, and Kevin Hart's 'Livestream From Hell' Movie Hits Prime Video

Kai Cenat, Druski, and Kevin Hart’s new comedy-horror film Livestream From Hell has shadow-dropped on Prime Video. The project was revealed last year during Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 subathon, with a trailer promising to document a stream at Cenat’s mansion gone awry after a real murder mystery goes down. The movie made a surprise appearance on Prime Video on Wednesday (Sept. 30), just in time for the Halloween season.

Following the release of the movie, fans picked up some of the surprising cameos, including celebrities and fellow streamers. Among those who make an appearance are Kel Mitchell, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Ray, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Marshawn Lynch, Jerry O’Connell, and Saturday Night Live star Kam Patterson.

Directed by David Janoff, the film was produced by Kevin Hart’s production company Hartbeat, alongside 4lifers Entertainment and OBB Pictures.