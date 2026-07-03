Druski

Druski broke out by bringing his comedic sketches to life in a series of viral Instagram and TikTok videos that spotlight exaggerated characters inspired by everyday life. His distinct approach combines sharp satire with storytelling that captures the absurdities of daily situations, making his content widely relatable. Beyond social media, Druski engages fans through live streams featuring recurring characters and interactive challenges, creating a dynamic space where comedy and culture intersect. His collaborations with hip-hop artists like Drake and appearances in music videos have solidified his unique role at the crossroads of internet humor and mainstream music.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Makes Cameo On ;Love Island USA' Season 8 Finale

The comedian and internet personality sent a virtual greeting to the remaining cast members of 'Love Island USA' before winners were announced.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Mr. Commodore Says Druski 'Came With a Plan' Before Taking Over Comedy
Pop Culture

Mr. Commodore Says Druski 'Came With a Plan' Before Taking Over Digital Comedy

Inside the strategy Mr. Commodore says helped take Druski from internet skits to BET Awards host — and why today’s comedy game will never be the same.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Druski
Pop Culture

Druski Says There Was 'Truth' to His Megachurch Pastor Skit: 'I Got the Message Across'

“We’re blind to it,” the comedian said.

Trey Alston18 days ago
Split image. On the left, Druski wears a maroon suit. Chris Rock on the right wears a tan jacket over a dark shirt.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Calls Druski the ‘Best Host Ever’ After BET Awards in Text Message

Rock previously hosted the award ceremony in 2014.

Alex Ocho19 days ago
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Druski
Pop Culture

Druski as 2026 BET Awards Host: 5 of His Best and Funniest Moments From the Show

The comedian clocked in on Sunday to celebrate the awards show's 25th anniversary.

tara mahadevan19 days ago
Terrence 'Punch' Henderson in a black hoodie and cap, and Druski in a burgundy suit, smiling and adjusting his tie.
Music

TDE's Punch Calls Druski ‘Weird’ for Getting Saxophone to Play Off SZA and Doechii at BET Awards

At the start of the night, Druski announced that people would be played off by a saxophonist if their speeches ran too long.

Joe Price19 days ago
Druski in a maroon suit smiling, and Ray J in white attire with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Druski Jokingly Calls Out Ray J at BET Awards: 'I Thought You Was Gon' Be Dead'

Earlier this year, Ray J told fans he "almost died" after he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain.

Joe Price19 days ago
Druski makes a triangle shape with his hands against a red background, parodying Jay-Z.
Pop Culture

Watch Druski Give His Best Jay-Z Impression at 2026 BET Awards

Druski took inspiration from HOV's much-discussed Roots Picnic freestyle for the impression.

Trace William Cowen20 days ago
Druski performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Holds Coulda Been Records Audition During 2026 BET Awards

Trying out for a spot on the Coulda Been Records roster was a male rapper with a BBL.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
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Keke Palmer and Druski
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Tells Druski BET Was 'Tripping' When Asking Him to Host: 'This Should Have Been My Gig'

“Why the hell would they have you host?" Palmer asked the comedian at the BET Awards.

tara mahadevan20 days ago
Druski in a burgundy suit smiling, and Stevie Wonder in black attire with sunglasses, holding a microphone.
Music

Druski Roasts Stevie Wonder During 2026 BET Awards Opening Monologue

The comedian revived his fan-favorite fictional preacher persona, jokingly asking Tyler Perry and Stevie Wonder for donations.

Mark Elibert20 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Recreates Mega Church Skit at BET Awards

Druski went into the archives and brought out one of his most popular skits to open the BET Awards 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
David Oyelowo at GEANCO's Family Reunion Hollywood Gala held at 1 Hotel on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

David Oyelowo Apologizes for Using ‘Slavery’ and ‘Subservience’ to Describe Black Southern Accents

The 'Selma' star said that he has "deep respect and great love for Black people of all kinds."

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
David Oyelowo and Druski at separate events; Oyelowo in a striped shirt, and Druski in a suit and tie, both wearing glasses and smiling.
Pop Culture

David Oyelowo Reacts to Druski's 'British Actors Are Taking All the Roles' Skit

Druski's skit about American characters being portrayed by Black British actors has ruffled some feathers.

Joe Price36 days ago
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Jermaine Fowler, Emma Stone, and Chris Pine are pictured. Fowler is smiling at a podium, Stone is in black, and Pine wears sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Druski Joins Emma Stone and Chris Pine in Baseball Rom-Com 'The Catch'

The comedian will play Emma Stone's security guard in the Universal Pictures film, directed by Dave McCary and set for a May 2027 release.

Mark Elibert38 days ago

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