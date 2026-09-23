Pinkchyu Giggles, Says She ‘Can’t’ Answer If She's Officially Dating Drake: 'Felt Like a Princess'

Pinkchyu is not saying a word about her relationship with Drake. The 24-year-old Texas-based content creator, whose real name is Lin Lamar, was recently interviewed by a TMZ photographer when she was asked if she and the rapper are “officially dating.” The creator turned to the two friends standing with her, who were giggling at the question.

“They know, and they're telling me not to say anything, okay?” Pinkchyu said. “They told me not to say, okay? I can’t!” The TMZ photographer then asked about Drake’s promise to buy her mother a house. “It's in the works, I'm excited,” she answered. “I'm Latina, my family's Mexican. We're very close. That's the first thing that came to my mind so she can retire. I think everybody wants that for their family.” She added that they found a potential home but that they are currently “in the process of getting that situated.”