Pinkchyu Giggles, Says She ‘Can’t’ Answer If She's Officially Dating Drake: 'Felt Like a Princess'

Key Takeaways
- Pinkchyu declined to confirm whether she and Drake are officially dating, saying her friends told her not to reveal anything.
- She said Drake’s promise to buy her mother a house is “in the works,” with the family already considering a potential home.
- After meeting Drake on his 20-v-1 dating stream, Pinkchyu reunited with him for a Hot Topic makeover in his FOMO film and said she “felt like a princess.”
Pinkchyu is not saying a word about her relationship with Drake.
The 24-year-old Texas-based content creator, whose real name is Lin Lamar, was recently interviewed by a TMZ photographer when she was asked if she and the rapper are “officially dating.” The creator turned to the two friends standing with her, who were giggling at the question.
“They know, and they're telling me not to say anything, okay?” Pinkchyu said. “They told me not to say, okay? I can’t!”
The TMZ photographer then asked about Drake’s promise to buy her mother a house.
“It's in the works, I'm excited,” she answered. “I'm Latina, my family's Mexican. We're very close. That's the first thing that came to my mind so she can retire. I think everybody wants that for their family.”
She added that they found a potential home but that they are currently “in the process of getting that situated.”
Nearly a month after Pinchyu competed on Drake’s 20-v-1 speed dating livestream and got him to bark on command, the creator made a surprise appearance in Drake’s FOMO film, which premiered on Sept. 15. In a segment set to the track “Princess” from his Maid of Honour album, Pinkchyu gave the rapper an emo makeover at a Hot Topic store.
“I felt like a princess,” she told TMZ about reuniting with Drake for the FOMO film. “I actually felt like a princess.”
FOMO also included cameos from Sexyy Red, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Durant, and Drake's mother Sandi Graham. The film featured unreleased music and was preceded by a 2027 tour announcement.