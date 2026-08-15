Drake 20 v. 1 Winner Pinkchyu Says an Unnamed ‘Massive’ Musician Also Barked for Her

It seems like Drake isn’t the only musician who’s barking for streamer Pinkchyu’s attention.

During a chat with TMZ, Pinkchyu revealed that another musician has done the same for her. “I’m not going to say who,” she began before revealing a “massive” musician sent her an audio recording of them barking.

“I was like, this has got to be a joke,” she continued, laughing. She also said she didn’t respond.

Pinkchy’s reveal comes days after Drake did his best dog impression when she competed in a 20v1 for the rapper on a livestream on Aug. 8. “You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,” Drake said at the time. Pinkchyu responded by saying she wanted to test him out.

“Would you bark for me?” she asked, followed by him going, “Arf, arf, arf.”