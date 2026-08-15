Drake 20 v. 1 Winner Pinkchyu Says an Unnamed ‘Massive’ Musician Also Barked for Her

It seems like Drake isn’t the only musician who’s barking for streamer Pinkchyu’s attention.
During a chat with TMZ, Pinkchyu revealed that another musician has done the same for her. “I’m not going to say who,” she began before revealing a “massive” musician sent her an audio recording of them barking.
“I was like, this has got to be a joke,” she continued, laughing. She also said she didn’t respond.
Pinkchy’s reveal comes days after Drake did his best dog impression when she competed in a 20v1 for the rapper on a livestream on Aug. 8. “You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,” Drake said at the time. Pinkchyu responded by saying she wanted to test him out.
“Would you bark for me?” she asked, followed by him going, “Arf, arf, arf.”
Pinkchyu ended up being Drizzy’s pick for the day, with him offering to get her anything she wanted. The streamer chose a house for her mother.
In a follow-up chat with TMZ, Pinkchyu revealed that all she has to do is pick the listing and Drake will buy the house for her mother. “I think she's just really grateful,” said Pinkchyu. “I do [OnlyFans] and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I'm half Mexican so we're all really really close and so obviously she's like over the moon.”
Drake later hopped on social media and apologized to iShowSpeed for telling him not to bark at women. “Darren… I retract my statement,” he wrote.