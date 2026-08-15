GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Drake 20 v. 1 Winner Pinkchyu Says an Unnamed ‘Massive’ Musician Also Barked for Her

She won't reveal who the other musician is, except that they're "massive."

Drake
(Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

It seems like Drake isn’t the only musician who’s barking for streamer Pinkchyu’s attention.

During a chat with TMZ, Pinkchyu revealed that another musician has done the same for her. “I’m not going to say who,” she began before revealing a “massive” musician sent her an audio recording of them barking.

“I was like, this has got to be a joke,” she continued, laughing. She also said she didn’t respond.

Pinkchy’s reveal comes days after Drake did his best dog impression when she competed in a 20v1 for the rapper on a livestream on Aug. 8. “You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,” Drake said at the time. Pinkchyu responded by saying she wanted to test him out.

“Would you bark for me?” she asked, followed by him going, “Arf, arf, arf.”

Pinkchyu ended up being Drizzy’s pick for the day, with him offering to get her anything she wanted. The streamer chose a house for her mother.

In a follow-up chat with TMZ, Pinkchyu revealed that all she has to do is pick the listing and Drake will buy the house for her mother. “I think she's just really grateful,” said Pinkchyu. “I do [OnlyFans] and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I'm half Mexican so we're all really really close and so obviously she's like over the moon.”

Drake later hopped on social media and apologized to iShowSpeed for telling him not to bark at women. “Darren… I retract my statement,” he wrote.

Related Stories

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 11: Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on October 11, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.
Pop Culture

Drake Will Buy Mom of 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu a House, Influencer Confirms

The goth influencer shared the exciting news with her mother after winning the '20 Women vs. Drake' stream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Lena The Plug and Drake
Music

Lena the Plug Tosses Her Wedding Ring Away While Meeting Drake

She told him that he's her "hall pass."

Trey Alston7 days ago
Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Drake Responds to Wayno Criticizing His Dating Stream: 'This You Reviewing Marvel?'

Wayno previously said he was "disappointed" with Drake for doing his "corny" 20-v-1 dating show.

Joe Price5 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureRay J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match
2
MusicTurk Shares Hot Boys Reunion Footage With Lil Wayne Ahead of Cash Money-No Limit Tour
3
MusicMaster P Has 'Moved On' From Snoop Cereal, Says People Want 'Healthy' Food
4
SneakersOfficial Look at the 2026 'Black Chrome' Air Jordan 8
5
Pop CultureKristen Stewart Calls Her 17-Year-Old 'Twilight' Self a 'Pretentious Little Loser'
6
MusicGrammys May Rethink Best Asian Pop Category After BTS Award Snub

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App