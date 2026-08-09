Drake Barks on Command, Picks Goth Streamer as His 'Wife,' and Promises to Buy Her Mom a House

Drake may have found the goth partner of his dreams during his 20-v-1 dating show. He even barked for her.

During his Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), Drizzy met streamer Pinkchyu, who wore pale goth makeup, a tight spandex dress, and a spiked choker. While sitting with her across a table and making casual conversation, Drake’s flirting turned into barking.

“You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,” Drake said with a grin. Pinkchyu responded by saying she wanted to test him out.

“Would you bark for me?” she asked.