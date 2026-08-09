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Drake Barks on Command, Picks Goth Streamer as His 'Wife,' and Promises to Buy Her Mom a House

He sounded like a poodle.

Drake
Simone Joyner / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Drake may have found the goth partner of his dreams during his 20-v-1 dating show. He even barked for her.

During his Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), Drizzy met streamer Pinkchyu, who wore pale goth makeup, a tight spandex dress, and a spiked choker. While sitting with her across a table and making casual conversation, Drake’s flirting turned into barking.

“You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,” Drake said with a grin. Pinkchyu responded by saying she wanted to test him out.

“Would you bark for me?” she asked.

Drizzy didn’t disappoint. He barked like a poodle, multiple times. “Arf, arf, arf,” he yelled.

At the end of the dating event, Drake picked Pinkchyu over Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas and told her he’d buy her anything she wanted. Shocked, she asked if the rapper would buy house for her mom.

“Oh yeah, I’d love to,” the Iceman artist said.

Afterward, Pinkchyu posted on X that she was the “goth baddie” from the show.

Drake has made clear that the goth aesthetic is a turn-on. During a 2025 interview with Bobbi Althoff, Drizzy revealed that his dream woman is “tweaked out, like goth, kind of like tatted all over.” He also said that she would have an O bra size and be “funny.”

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