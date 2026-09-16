Music

Drake's Mother Sandi and Friends Joke About Wanting to Give Rapper Another Name in 'FOMO' Short Film

One of Sandi Graham's longtime friends shared a story about her initial misgivings.

Singer Drake (R) and mother Sandi Graham pose on CTV's Red Carpet at the 2010 Juno Awards at the Mile One Centre on April 18, 2010 in Saint John's, Canada.
(Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Drake’s mother Sandra "Sandi" Graham made an appearance in his FOMO film.

Set to the tune of “True Bestie” off of his Maid of Honour album, Drake’s film, streamed on Tuesday night (Sept. 15) included scenes of his mother shopping with a group of longtime friends before dining at Toronto’s The Harbour Sixty steakhouse.

While getting a manicure, the camera zooms in close on Sandi’s wrist where “ICEMOM” is tattooed.

In another scene where the women are seen driving in a car, Sandi asks her friends if they heard the “True Bestie” track before getting together that day.

“I hadn't listened to everything in Maid of Honour, like the second album that it was in. So, I asked Stephanie to send it to me and I listened to it,” she said. “He didn't record it himself. There was someone called Iconic Savvy or something—some another person, another rapper, another artist I listened to it and I thought, ‘What the fuck is this?’”

Drake also sits with the women as they tell a story about how one of them insisted that Sandy not name her then-newborn child “Drake.”

Watch Drake’s FOMO livestream by heading this way.

Shop for Drake music at Complex.

This story is being updated.

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