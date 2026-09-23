Lonzo Ball Shuts Down Retirement Rumors: ‘I’m Still Waiting for a Call’

Key Takeaways
- Lonzo Ball denied retiring from basketball, writing, “I’m still waiting for a call” from an NBA team.
- Retirement speculation started after Ball said injuries kept him from reaching his NBA peak during an episode of his Ball in the Family Podcast.
- The 28-year-old unrestricted free agent declined a recent opportunity to play in Dubai after returning from a serious knee injury in 2024-25.
Lonzo Ball wants to make it very clear that he hasn't retired from basketball.
The free-agent guard shut do wn speculation that his NBA career was over after comments he made about his injury-plagued career were interpreted as a retirement announcement.
"I retired? News to me lol cuz I'm still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻♂️," Ball wrote on X Wednesday.
The confusion appears to have started with comments Ball made during an episode of his Ball in the Family Podcast that aired Tuesday. While discussing the injuries that have disrupted his career, the 28-year-old reflected on feeling like he never got the opportunity to reach his full potential in the NBA.
"To be honest, I don't think I ever got to my peak. And damn, that shit sucks, but at the same time there's people that don't have meals at night to eat. That's how I look at the world," Ball said.
Clips of Ball's comments began spreading across social media, where several accounts took his reflection on his career as an indication that he was retiring.
Ball is currently an unrestricted free agent. He also revealed during the podcast that he had been scheduled to play overseas in Dubai last week but ultimately decided against making the move.
The former No. 2 overall pick entered the league with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. After two seasons in L.A., Ball was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers.
Ball spent another two seasons in New Orleans before joining the Chicago Bulls in free agency. He showed promise during his first year in Chicago, but a serious knee injury eventually sidelined him for more than two full seasons and required multiple procedures before he made his return.
Throughout his NBA career, Ball has averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.