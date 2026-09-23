Lonzo Ball Shuts Down Retirement Rumors: ‘I’m Still Waiting for a Call’

The 28-year-old unrestricted free agent declined a recent opportunity to play in Dubai after returning from a serious knee injury in 2024-25.

Retirement speculation started after Ball said injuries kept him from reaching his NBA peak during an episode of his Ball in the Family Podcast.

Lonzo Ball denied retiring from basketball, writing, “I’m still waiting for a call” from an NBA team.

Lonzo Ball wants to make it very clear that he hasn't retired from basketball. The free-agent guard shut do wn speculation that his NBA career was over after comments he made about his injury-plagued career were interpreted as a retirement announcement. "I retired? News to me lol cuz I'm still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻‍♂️," Ball wrote on X Wednesday.

The confusion appears to have started with comments Ball made during an episode of his Ball in the Family Podcast that aired Tuesday. While discussing the injuries that have disrupted his career, the 28-year-old reflected on feeling like he never got the opportunity to reach his full potential in the NBA. "To be honest, I don't think I ever got to my peak. And damn, that shit sucks, but at the same time there's people that don't have meals at night to eat. That's how I look at the world," Ball said.