Drake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube

Following Drake’s announcement of FOMO earlier this month, the short film premiered on YouTube Tuesday (Sep. 15) and disappeared shortly thereafter.

In the days leading up to its premiere, Drake dropped a teaser, describing FOMO as a “not so short film” that was “directed and scored by the family.” The visual of the Toronto native riding in a neon green speedboat, while the scene was narrated by a woman, did not provide any answers as to what this mysterious project would be.

Moments before FOMO dropped, Drake shared a note in an Instagram post that summed up what fans can expect from his short film.

“This is self-funded surrealism,” he wrote. “A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer. Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch. Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them.”

For those who were in fear of missing out, the hour-long "not so short film" has returned.