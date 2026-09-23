Bonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends

BetBolt is an online crypto casino and sports-betting platform, though Blue said she remains unsure what role, if any, the company will have in the child’s life.

The adult creator invited fans to scan a QR code on her Bang Bus and bid for naming rights, arguing that critics would also rename their child for that amount.

Bonnie Blue says a £1.2 million winning bid secured the name BetBolt for her newborn, and she plans to register it legally.

Bonnie Blue has revealed the name of her baby after bidding ended on the newborn's naming rights. On Tuesday (September 22), the adult content creator took to Instagram to announce the results of an auction she held to give her baby a name. "My auction's finished and for 1.2 million, my baby is called BetBolt," Bonnie revealed. "I'm going to be shouting at BetBolt across the playground." BetBolt is the name of an online casino and sports betting website that calls itself "Crypto's most rewarding casino."

The creator said she wasn’t sure if she should reach out to the company or what involvement they may want in the child’s life, if any at all. She also announced that she has an appointment with a registry office to legally name her child. "Those that say this is disgusting or this is rage bait, wouldn't you for 1.2 million rename your kid? ‘Cause I know I would," Blue said. "But then again, I still enjoy earning my money by opening my legs. If I hadn't opened them, I wouldn't have known how to make this 1.2." Elsewhere in the video, Blue said: "I'm 1.2 million up and I cannot wait to spend that money. Or maybe I was meant to spend that money on the kid."