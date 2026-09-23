Bonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends

Key Takeaways
- Bonnie Blue says a £1.2 million winning bid secured the name BetBolt for her newborn, and she plans to register it legally.
- The adult creator invited fans to scan a QR code on her Bang Bus and bid for naming rights, arguing that critics would also rename their child for that amount.
- BetBolt is an online crypto casino and sports-betting platform, though Blue said she remains unsure what role, if any, the company will have in the child’s life.
Bonnie Blue has revealed the name of her baby after bidding ended on the newborn's naming rights.
On Tuesday (September 22), the adult content creator took to Instagram to announce the results of an auction she held to give her baby a name. "My auction's finished and for 1.2 million, my baby is called BetBolt," Bonnie revealed. "I'm going to be shouting at BetBolt across the playground."
BetBolt is the name of an online casino and sports betting website that calls itself "Crypto's most rewarding casino."
The creator said she wasn’t sure if she should reach out to the company or what involvement they may want in the child’s life, if any at all. She also announced that she has an appointment with a registry office to legally name her child.
"Those that say this is disgusting or this is rage bait, wouldn't you for 1.2 million rename your kid? ‘Cause I know I would," Blue said. "But then again, I still enjoy earning my money by opening my legs. If I hadn't opened them, I wouldn't have known how to make this 1.2."
Elsewhere in the video, Blue said: "I'm 1.2 million up and I cannot wait to spend that money. Or maybe I was meant to spend that money on the kid."
The adult content creator announced the plan last week in an Instagram post captioned: "I need a stranger to name my baby," telling followers the winning bid gets to choose what her child is called.
Blue instructed fans to go and find her Bang Bus, the infamous vehicle she once drove around several UK universities, and scan a QR code on it to submit a name.
"A stranger got me pregnant, and now a stranger gets to name it," she said in the aforementioned video.
The 27-year-old (real name is Tia Billinger) built her following through several stunts beginning in 2023, and then staged a filmed event in which she allegedly had sex with 1,057 men over 12 hours.
In February, Bonnie said she was pregnant after a "breeding mission" event involving unprotected sex with roughly 400 men. She reportedly gave birth by C-section last month and announced it in a video filmed while she sat on a toilet.