Maid of Honour

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Giannis Antetokounmpo in a red shirt at an event; Drake performing on stage in a stylish outfit with a microphone.
Music

Giannis Antetokounmpo Suggests Drake Came Out on Top by Dropping 3 Albums After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Giannis seemingly supports the argument that Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour' release strategy changed the post-beef landscape in his favor.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, smiling broadly at an event.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' on Track to Bag Third Straight Week at No. 1

How long will the reign of 'Iceman' continue?

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Stays at No. 1 for Week 2 After Completing Historic Billboard 200 Sweep (UPDATE)

Drake became the first solo artist to match Taylor Swift's 15 Billboard 200 No. 1s.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
Drake performing on stage in a light blue outfit, holding a microphone and pointing, with a large crowd and stage lights in the background.
Music

Drake Celebrates 15 No. 1 Albums, 14 No. 1 Songs: 'Back Broke From Carrying the Game'

Drake is in celebration mode after besting records previously held by Jay-Z and Michael Jackson.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
Drake energetically walks down a stage runway with purple lights and a cheering crowd.
Music

Drake Again Makes Chart History by Landing 12 Albums on Latest Billboard 200 Update

Drake is now the first living solo artist to have ever charted 12 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Trace William Cowen53 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone, with braided hair and visible tattoos.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti'

Drake made history by holding the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho55 days ago
(L-R) Akademiks and Drake.
Music

Akademiks Chooses Dinner With Drake Over $1 Million, Shares Video of OVO Chain Moment

Check out the moment Drizzy surprised the streamer with a diamond OVO chain.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Drake, wearing a tan jacket, smiles while sitting at an event with his son, Adonis, who has curly blond hair.
Music

Here's How Drake's Three New Albums Are Projected to Debut on the Billboard 200

Updated projections show that Drake is all but guaranteed to claim all three top spots, with the apparent order of the three albums clearer.

Antonio Johri57 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Drake Set to Make Billboard History as First Artist to Take Top Three Album Spots

The 5-time Grammy winner will become the first artist in history to simultaneously debut 3 albums in the top 3 on the Billboard 200.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, wearing a light vest with "STAY COZY" and the number 11, holding a microphone, and dressed in black pants.
Music

Drake's Ambitious Decision to Drop 3 New Projects at Once: Is There Precedent Here?

Drake is swinging for the fences with his three-pronged 'Iceman' rollout.

Trace William Cowen61 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, with a red-lit background.
Music

Will Drake Release ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour,’ and ‘Habibti’ on Vinyl?

Here's why fans may be waiting months before Drake's new albums get physical releases, if they will at all.

Alex Ocho62 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Posts Old Reviews of 'Take Care' After Three New Albums Drop

Drizzy isn't listening to hate on his new albums.

Trey Alston62 days ago
Drake.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Trilogy Shatters Global Streaming Records: Here Are the Numbers

'Iceman' has claimed the top spot on charts in 78 countries, while 'Maid of Honour' and 'Habibti' have seen phenomenal streaming numbers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago

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