Music

Watch Drake Beg 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu to Call Him a 'Good Boy'

The social media influencer posted an outtake from her appearance in Drake's 'FOMO' short film.

Pinkchyu/X
Pinkchyu/X

Key Takeaways

  • Streamer and influencer Pinkchyu, shared a new clip titled "New meta just dropped," which showing Drake repeatedly begging her to call him a” good boy.”
  • The ‘Iceman’ artist met Pinkchyu during a "20 V 1" speed-dating special, where she asked Drake to bark.
  • The two reunited for a Hot Topic makeover segment in Drake’s ‘FOMO’ short film, which featured cameos from Sexyy Red, Kevin Durant and his mother, Sandi Graham.

Streamer Pinkchyu got Drake to beg again.

The “Goth Baddie,” who stole Drizzy’s heart last month, appeared in the rapper’s Drake's FOMO short film, which premiered Tuesday (September 15). In the segment, the influencer, real name Lin Lamar takes the Maid of Honour artist through a mall and into a Hot Topic, dressing him in a matching emo look complete with studs and chains.

The same look is seen in an outtake from the film shoot, where the five-time Grammy winner asks Pinkchyu to call him a “good boy.” After the influencer playfully gives in, Drake roots and walks away.

“POV: You date a goth baddie. Now you’re goth drinking white Monsters and listening to Drake.”

The reference goes back to Drake’s "20 V 1" speed-dating special, which streamed on Kick in early August. Pinkchyu was crowned the winner of the competition after getting Drake to bark for her and calling him a good boy, defeating fellow finalists Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas.

Pinkchyu, who was largely unfamiliar with the 6 God before the “20 V 1” special, was also promised a house by the five-time Grammy winner for her mother and had an intimate sushi date with Drake at Casa Loma Castle in Toronto. For the occasion, Drake rented out the space so they weren’t disturbed.

FOMO also saw cameos from Sexyy Red, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Durant and Drake's mother Sandi Graham, along with unreleased music and a 2027 tour announcement.

Related Stories

Charlamagne Tha God and Drake
Music

Charlamagne Asks Why Drake Chose Pinkchyu in 20-v-1: 'Why Are You Barking at the Hot Topic Chick?'

“Stuff like that just reminds me of how white Drake is," the radio personality said.

Trey Alston33 days ago
Rapper Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and necklace, holding a microphone with a blue-lit background.
Pop Culture

Drake Shares Timely Throwback Photo of Gothed-Out 'Degrassi' Character: 'This Sh*t Not New'

The timely Jimmy Brooks throwback comes after self-described "goth baddie" Pinkchyu won Drake's dating show-style streaming event.

Trace William Cowen36 days ago
Drake in a black shirt and vest with a microphone, IShowSpeed in a white suit also holding a microphone.
Music

Drake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Drake, notably, abandoned his own advice at the behest of self-described "goth baddie" Pinkchyu.

Trace William Cowen40 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
2
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
MusicJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App