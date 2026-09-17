Watch Drake Beg 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu to Call Him a 'Good Boy'

The “Goth Baddie,” who stole Drizzy’s heart last month, appeared in the rapper’s Drake's FOMO short film, which premiered Tuesday (September 15). In the segment, the influencer, real name Lin Lamar takes the Maid of Honour artist through a mall and into a Hot Topic , dressing him in a matching emo look complete with studs and chains.

The same look is seen in an outtake from the film shoot, where the five-time Grammy winner asks Pinkchyu to call him a “good boy.” After the influencer playfully gives in, Drake roots and walks away.

“POV: You date a goth baddie. Now you’re goth drinking white Monsters and listening to Drake.”

The reference goes back to Drake’s "20 V 1" speed-dating special, which streamed on Kick in early August. Pinkchyu was crowned the winner of the competition after getting Drake to bark for her and calling him a good boy, defeating fellow finalists Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas.

Pinkchyu, who was largely unfamiliar with the 6 God before the “20 V 1” special, was also promised a house by the five-time Grammy winner for her mother and had an intimate sushi date with Drake at Casa Loma Castle in Toronto. For the occasion, Drake rented out the space so they weren’t disturbed.

FOMO also saw cameos from Sexyy Red, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Durant and Drake's mother Sandi Graham, along with unreleased music and a 2027 tour announcement.